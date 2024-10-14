Accused promised to help victims connect with their crushes but later demanded sexual favours

School-going girls were the target of the accused. Representation pic

Borivali Police nab youth for targeting minor girls with fake social media profiles

The Borivali police have arrested a youth who allegedly created fake social media profiles on Instagram, posing as young girls to target minor girls. The suspect befriended the victims by promising to help them connect with their crushes. The incident came to light when the parents of two victims aged 13 and 14 approached the police station and filed a complaint a few months ago. The arrested accused were identified as Rishikesh Dilip Kalambe, 21, from Malad, and Vignesh Jadhav, 23, a Worli resident.

Modus operandi

School-going girls were their target. After befriending them they used to find out their age and details about their crushes. On the pretext of building a bond between them and their respective crushes, they would engage in the conversation further. After building a healthy trust they used to ask for their nude pictures later. The victims would then be threatened that the pictures would be made viral.

Victims

One of the victims, a 13-year-old, studied in a school where a child artist acting in the movies also studied with her, whom she had a crush on. The accused told the girl that she and her crush’s sister were friends and mentioned that he was seeking a friend but first, the friend needed to be tested.

She then said the victim would have to pass a kiss test and demanded the victim meet with her brother. The accused travelled to Borivali, where they met, and a photo was taken of them kissing in her building’s premises. He later demanded another sexual favour from the girl, threatening to make the photo go viral if she refused.

In another case, the victim, a 14-year-old, wanted to improve her figure so was lured by the accused posing as a gym trainer in Bollywood. The accused asked her for a nude photo of her body. The girl then informed her parents who then filed a complaint. The accused were traced by retrieving details of the accounts from Instagram. Two boys, aged 21 and 23, were detained from Malad East and Worli on October 10 and 12, respectively, and subsequently arrested.

‘Parents must oversee kids’ online activities’

Dr Sagar Mundada, a psychiatrist, explained, “Children are highly influenced by social media influencers and their peers. Therefore, parents must set a positive example and actively oversee their children’s online activities.

“Parents should understand that social media platforms, along with resources like Google, are strong competitors for their children’s attention. Instead of attempting to completely ban access, they should adopt a guidance-based approach—using a suggestion manual rather than an instruction manual when it comes to navigating social media,” she said.

“If parents reprimand their children for using social media, the kids may become reluctant to share their experiences. Instead, parents should focus on fostering open conversations, building trust, and encouraging their children to confide in them. Sharing uplifting videos and messages can initiate these discussions and motivate children to share similar content with their peers,” he said.

Spending time with children while they’re online, observing their interactions, and asking about their social media friends is vital. Engaging in open discussions about the benefits and drawbacks of social media helps children better understand its influence. When children feel trusted and supported, they are more inclined to share their thoughts and concerns with their parents,” he added.