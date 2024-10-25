The last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election is October 29. Applications will be scrutinised on October 30, and candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations on November 4

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar holds a road show before filing his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly election. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article 991 candidates file nomination papers for Maharashtra Assembly election x 00:00

A total of 1,292 nomination papers of 991 candidates were filed for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election on Friday, October 25, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday was the fourth day of filing nominations for 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly election came into effect from October 15, and the election notification was issued a week later.

The last date for filing of nominations is October 29. The application will be scrutinised on October 30 and candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination on November 4.

The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later.

Palghar Police arrest four for illegal possession of firearms, liquor in pre-election crackdown

Amid intensified vigilance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election on November 20, the Palghar Police on Friday arrested four people and seized firearms and liquor from them, news agency PTI reported. The action is a part of a series of operations undertaken by the police over the past three days. The model code of conduct is currently in effect in the state.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil briefed the media over the recent actions taken to ensure security in the run-up to the election.

On 23 October, a raid was conducted in Dhabadi Borpada, leading to the arrest of 65-year-old Navji Janya Hadal. The police confiscated a 12-bore rifle, three live cartridges, and five empty cartridges from him. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against him under the Arms Act at Kasa police station, Patil said.

The following day, the police raided a bar in the Chilhar Phata area, where two 18-year-olds from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended. Two country-made pistols and half a dozen live cartridges were seized from the duo, who were booked at Manor Police Station under the Arms Act.

In a separate operation on Thursday, the Local Crime Branch (LCB), acting on a tip-off, raided a warehouse in Vevji Nanapada. They arrested 32-year-old Sashank Ashok Dhodi, and seized 2,692.80 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 27,19,680, from him. An FIR under the Prohibition Act has been filed against him at Gholwad police station, Patil said.

Since the election schedule was announced on October 15 and the model code of conduct implemented, the Palghar district police have increased vigilance.

Till Thursday, the police arrested 108 individuals and took action in 102 cases under the Prohibition Act. The total seizure includes 7,179.25 litres of country-made and foreign liquor valued at Rs 36,58,135, alongside 14 vehicles worth Rs 34,32,700. Additionally, contraband worth Rs 4.83 lakh has been confiscated under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Patil stated.

The model code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission, establishes guidelines for political parties, candidates, and government authorities regarding speeches, announcements, manifestos, and behaviour during the election period.

(With PTI inputs)