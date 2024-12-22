Imtiyaz Jaleel took part in the demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday to protest against the Union Home Minister's remarks in the Parliament about Dr BR Ambedkar, an official said

A case has been registered against AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Imtiyaz Jaleel and 49 others for staging a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah without permission in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Sunday.

Jaleel took part in the demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday to protest Shah's remarks in the Parliament about Dr BR Ambedkar, an official said.

According to news agency PTI, the official informed that the protest was held without permission during a curfew in the region.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and no one has been arrested yet, the official said.

Congress to hold press conferences in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah's resignation

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will hold press conferences in 150 cities across the country.

These conferences will focus on demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha.

Khera, speaking to the press, stated that the Congress party has been consistently calling for Shah’s resignation following his remarks during an attack on the opposition party.

"On December 22 and 23, in over 150 cities, our MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with CWC members, will conduct press conferences to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and condemn his disrespect towards Babasaheb Ambedkar," Khera said.

The Congress party’s protests against Amit Shah have intensified following his statement in the Rajya Sabha, which the party claims was an insult to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a symbol of the struggle for equality and justice for the marginalised. The Congress has been vocal in demanding that Shah be held accountable for his words.

In addition to the press conferences, Khera also outlined plans for further demonstrations. On December 24, Congress will organise the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches across various districts in India.

These marches will culminate in the submission of memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors, reiterating the demand for Amit Shah’s resignation.

