Says his expulsion should have been revoked immediately after he apologised

Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media along with Ambadas Danve (far right) and other leaders, after the suspension. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Ambadas Danve’s suspension reduced, to attend House from today x 00:00

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve's suspension has been cut short by two days. He will be seen in the Upper House today, transacting his duties during the monsoon session of the state legislature as the leader of the MVA pack.

Found guilty of abusing BJP's Prasad Lad in the House, Danve was suspended for five days on Tuesday. The leader had refused to tender an apology to individuals involved in the incident, but a day later sent an apology letter to Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders met to curtail the suspension. A resolution to this effect was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil. The House passed it unanimously.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, Danve will be able to attend the House till the session ends next weekend. “I have always maintained the sanctity of the House, its rules and traditions. You suspended me for my inadvertent actions. My party chief [Uddhav Thackeray] has apologised publicly. There is no hesitation in my mind to tender an apology to the House,” he said in the letter to Gorhe.

Old-timers recall that this is the first-ever instance wherein an Opposition leader (in the Council or Assembly) had been suspended on the charges of misconduct. Reacting to the decision, Danve said it had come late. “It doesn't seem they have done something different by cutting short my suspension by two days. They should have revoked the suspension after I apologised. They took three days. I will attend the House from today. Anyway, only 4-5 days of work are remaining. I will work as aggressively as I can,” he added.

Rs 20k cr

Value of the land in Kurla