After this, the suspect was not seen anywhere, nor was he captured exiting through the main entrance. “We suspect he used the shaft again to reach the ground floor and exited from the rear, which is not covered by CCTV cameras,” the officer concluded

The suspect captured by a private CCTV camera while descending to the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Burglary bid gone wrong: Saif Ali Khan survives murderous attack, cops questioning 2 labourers x 00:00

The Bandra police are questioning two individuals who were carrying out flooring work on the terrace of actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Officials suspect that the accused who attacked Saif in the wee hours of Thursday was familiar with the layout of his building, Satguru Sharan, and used the shaft and stairs to access the 11th floor, where the actor lives with his family.

“The accused used both the shaft and the stairs to enter the building and reach the 11th floor. It seems he had knowledge of the premises. We are investigating whether the individuals working on the actor’s terrace have any connection to the incident,” an officer said.

According to officials, the suspect was last seen on the sixth floor of the building while escaping and was not captured on the lobby’s CCTV cameras while entering or exiting. “It appears the suspect used the stairs to descend to the sixth floor, where he was captured by a camera installed by a resident outside their flat,” the officer added.

How horror unfolded

1. The intruder arrives outside Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra West

2. Enters neighbouring building and jumps over wall to enter Saif’s building

3. Intruder climbs shaft, enters premises without being caught on CCTV, uses stairs to reach 11th floor

4. Family nanny, Eliyama Philip, sees bathroom light on and when she checks, spots the shadow of a man

5. Burglar brandishes a knife, and attacks her

6. Hearing screams, Saif runs out and confronts the intruder, who frenziedly attacks him

7. As Saif turns to run, intruder attacks him on the back but he shuts the door behind him and locks it

8. Intruder somehow opens the door and runs towards

the stairs

9. Saif is taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto by his eldest son, Ibrahim.