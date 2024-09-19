Central Railway’s Pune Division will operate traffic and power blocks for pre-NI and NI (non-interlocking) works at Rahuri-Padhegaon stations. The work will affect some outstation train services in Mumbai

Representative pic

Listen to this article Daund-Manmad section doubling project: Outstation train services from Mumbai to be affected from Sept 19-22 x 00:00

Central Railway’s (CR) Pune Division will operate traffic and power blocks for pre-NI and NI (non-interlocking) works at Rahuri-Padhegaon stations in connection with the doubling project of Daund-Manmad section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pre-NI work of three days will commence from Thursday and go on till Saturday. During the pre-NI period, blocks will be operated for three hours.

The NI work will be of 34 hours, starting from 5.30 am on Sunday and will end at 3.30 pm on Monday, September 23. A one-hour speed trial will be conducted for CRS inspection from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Repercussions on train operations

Saturday, September 21: The service of train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express will remain cancelled.

Sunday, September 22: Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express will not operate on Sunday.

The railways has said that these blocks are crucial for the modernisation of rail infrastructure and essential for better connectivity. "Passengers are requested to bear with the railways for the inconvenience caused," a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Central Railway, Mumbai stated.

CR's renewable energy efforts save Rs 4.62 crore

The share of renewable energy consumption on Central Railway has reached 9.9% for traction (railway train operation) and 6.5% for non-traction (all other purposes) and it is likely to increase soon. These initiatives have led to total savings of Rs 4.62 crore, which includes savings of Rs.2.66 crore by the Mumbai Division, Rs 1.09 crore by the Bhusaval Division, Rs 0.69 crore by the Pune Division, Rs 0.10 crore by the Nagpur Division and Rs 0.08 crore by Solapur Division. Harnessing solar power is one of the various measures being adopted by Central Railway to utilize green and renewable energy resources.

Solar Panels have been installed at 205 locations over all 5 divisions of Central Railway including 47 locations in Mumbai Division, 58 locations in Nagpur Division, 50 locations in Pune Division, 32 locations in Bhusaval Division and 18 locations in Solapur Division July-2024 which have provided significant Power for CR’s requirements and has resulted in a considerable saving of revenue as well.

During the FY 2023-24, Solar Panels on Central Railway’s five divisions have generated 8.04 MU (Million Units) of Power which is equivalent to reducing 6594.81 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print.