Four Bangladeshi women held in Thane for illegal stay; search on for house owner

An official on Thursday said that the police have arrested four Bangladeshi women living illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Search was underway for the owner of a house that was given on rent to the illegal migrants, he said.

Acting on a tip, sleuths of the anti-human trafficking cell raided a rehabilitation chawl (row tenement) of the local civic body at Manorpada on Tuesday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

They found four Bangladeshi women, in the age group of 38 to 50 years, residing in a room there. During checking, they could not produce any valid document for staying in India, he said, reported PTI.

The police arrested the four women and registered a case against them and the house owner under relevant legal provisions, the official said.

Nine Bangladeshis arrested from Ghatkopar for illegal stay

At least nine Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested from Ghatkopar area of Mumbai for staying illegally in the city, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Police also found three children staying with the group of Bangladeshis and deciding on legal action, an official said.

These Bangladesh nationals were held on Tuesday during raids under a special drive.

Police recovered fake documents from their possession, the official said, adding that an FIR was registered, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government has cracked a whip to flush out Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in the state by fraudulently obtaining Indian documents.

Nine Bangladesh nationals held in Palghar district for illegal stay

Nine Bangladeshis, including seven women, were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly illegally staying in India, an official said.

Virar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Jayant Bajbale said the illegal immigrants were arrested from the Gangdi Pada locality of Dhanivbaugh in Nalasopara.

The official said the Bangladeshis, aged between 27 and 45, were living without valid travel or identification documents.

The arrested persons, including seven women, told police that they entered India through the Hakimpur village in the 24 Parganas district of West Bengal before taking a train to Mumbai and eventually settling in Palghar, he said.

They were using a mobile app to stay in touch with their kin in Bangladesh, the official said, adding that the Pelhar police have booked the individuals under the Foreign Nationals Act, Indian Passports Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)