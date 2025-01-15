MLC Satyajeet Tambe urged neutering leopards to control their growing population and wrote a formal letter to the Maharashtra government regarding the same

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

While the instances of negative Human Leopard interactions are increasing and also the number of leopards increasing the government has plans to do the neutering of leopards to control their growing population.

MLC Satyajeet Tambe urged neutering leopards to control their growing population and wrote a formal letter to the Maharashtra government regarding the same. Responding to the letter, the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has responded positively to sterilising leopards. However, since permission from the central government is required to execute the decision, the proposal will be sent to the central government, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik mentioned at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

"After sugarcane harvesting, leopards lose their natural habitat and move into human settlements. This leads to attacks on dogs in human settlements and farmers working in the fields. MLC Satyajeet Tambe had submitted a letter regarding the sterilisation of leopards four days ago. As a result, sterilization is indeed a solution to reduce the leopard count. We will also discuss with central ministers if necessary," said Ganesh Naik.

Farmers in rural areas are provided electricity at night to irrigate their fields. If electricity is provided during the day in areas where leopards are active, leopard attacks can be reduced. Additionally, during the winter session, Tambe demanded that farmers living in leopard-prone areas be given grants to build fences for their fields and homes.

MLC Tambe Had Met with the Union Minister of Forests

Satyajeet Tambe met the Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav in June 2024. During the meeting, Tambe requested permission from the central government to sterilize leopards. However, it was conveyed that if the state government sends the proposal, the central government will consider and grant approval.