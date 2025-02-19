These changes in the NPCI guidelines are aimed at streamlining toll transactions and gaining control over fraudulent activities

File Pic

Listen to this article Here's all you need to know about the new FASTag rules, which come into effect from today x 00:00

In a significant move, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new toll collection regulations, set to be implemented from Wednesday, February 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes in the NPCI guidelines are aimed at streamlining toll transactions and gaining control over fraudulent activities.

Non-compliance with these rules by the users may lead to doubled amount of charges of toll fees, according to the circular released by the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

As per the release on January 28, “Transactions that are presented shall be validated based on reader read time and the time at which the tag is placed under hotlist/low balance/blacklist. Transactions presented on tags which are not active for more than 60 minutes prior to reader read time and up to 10 minutes after reader read time shall be declined with reason code 176 ...This shall be implemented effective February 17, 2025.”

New FASTag Rules

Blacklisted FASTags: As per new rules, if a FASTag user is blacklisted at the time of toll payment, the transaction will not be processed. Moreover, if the user was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before scanning, the payment will also be rejected.

Grace period: A grace period of 70 minutes has been provided in order to rectify their FASTag status before reaching the toll booth.

Consequences of blacklisting: In case the FASTag is blacklisted upon reaching the toll, a user would be required to pay a double toll fee. But if the recharge is done within 10 minutes of tag scanning, the users can request a refund for any penalty charged.

Delayed transactions: If toll transactions are processed over 15 minutes after the vehicle passes the toll reader, the users might face additional charges.

Chargeback: Banks post a 15-day cooling period can initiate chargebacks for incorrect deductions resulting from blacklisted or low-balance FASTags

How to avoid paying double with the new FASTag rules

According to the circular, FASTag users should ensure that their account has sufficient balance at all times. Furthermore, the users are also advised to keep track of their balance before entering a toll booth. They can also check the FASTag status to ensure it is active and not blacklisted.

They should also monitor transaction times to check for delays in deduction, and also keep a tab on the FASTag status so as to prevent rejections due to inactivity.

FASTag is an RFID passive tag that is used for making toll payments directly from the customer's linked prepaid or savings/current account, stuck on the windscreen of the vehicle it enables the customer to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for any toll payments. The toll fare is directly deducted from the customer's linked account.