It is important to note that most cases do not require hospitalisation and antibiotics are used only for secondary bacterial infections

Representation Pic/iStock

Listen to this article HMPV virus explained: 10 key facts you need to know about this flu-like illness x 00:00

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently captured public attention, prompting concerns and questions about its potential impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key facts to understand this respiratory illness.

1. Nature of the Virus

HMPV is not a new virus nor does it have an unprecedented health threat as a self-limiting respiratory virus. The virus is always present in the atmosphere.

2. Infection characteristics

The virus has a low fatality rate and it primarily affects young children, elderly individuals or people with serious underlying illnesses.

3. Symptoms and their progression

The virus doesn’t have specific symptoms, resembling other causes of the common cold or sore throat (pharyngitis).

Typical symptoms follow a predictable 4-day pattern:

Day 1: Severe symptoms

Day 2: Moderate intensity

Day 3: Mild condition

Day 4: Near-normal condition

4. Transmission and immunity

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and mildly symptomatic carriers can transmit the virus. Immunity of affected individuals post-infection is weak and short-lived.

5. Government and medical response

Maharashtra has placed all medical colleges and state-run hospitals on alert regarding the spread of the HMPV virus, however, no panic measures or lockdowns are planned. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the states is to be issued soon.

6. Prevention strategies

Recommended precautions include:

Covering mouth while coughing/sneezing

Frequent hand washing

Using hand sanitizers

Avoiding crowded spaces

Optional mask-wearing during cold season

7. Treatment Approach

It is important to note that most cases do not require hospitalisation and antibiotics are used only for secondary bacterial infections. A respiratory BioFire test (Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000) is available for detailed diagnosis.

8. Comparison with COVID-19

Significantly different from COVID-19

The much lower risk profile

No pandemic potential

No widespread public health emergency anticipated

9. Infant and child considerations

Newborns (0-8 months) are naturally protected by maternal immunity, whereas infants over nine months are relatively more vulnerable.

10. Expert recommendations

Medical professionals advise:

Do not panic

Monitor symptoms at home

Seek medical help if symptoms persist beyond 2-3 days

Maintain balanced nutrition

Allow natural immune response

Key takeaway: HMPV is a manageable respiratory virus that requires a cautious but not panicked approach.

Pro Tip: Consult healthcare professionals for personalised medical advice.