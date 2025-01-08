It is important to note that most cases do not require hospitalisation and antibiotics are used only for secondary bacterial infections
Representation Pic/iStock
The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently captured public attention, prompting concerns and questions about its potential impact.
Here are the key facts to understand this respiratory illness.
1. Nature of the Virus
HMPV is not a new virus nor does it have an unprecedented health threat as a self-limiting respiratory virus. The virus is always present in the atmosphere.
2. Infection characteristics
The virus has a low fatality rate and it primarily affects young children, elderly individuals or people with serious underlying illnesses.
3. Symptoms and their progression
The virus doesn’t have specific symptoms, resembling other causes of the common cold or sore throat (pharyngitis).
Typical symptoms follow a predictable 4-day pattern:
Day 1: Severe symptoms
Day 2: Moderate intensity
Day 3: Mild condition
Day 4: Near-normal condition
4. Transmission and immunity
HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and mildly symptomatic carriers can transmit the virus. Immunity of affected individuals post-infection is weak and short-lived.
5. Government and medical response
Maharashtra has placed all medical colleges and state-run hospitals on alert regarding the spread of the HMPV virus, however, no panic measures or lockdowns are planned. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the states is to be issued soon.
6. Prevention strategies
Recommended precautions include:
Covering mouth while coughing/sneezing
Frequent hand washing
Using hand sanitizers
Avoiding crowded spaces
Optional mask-wearing during cold season
7. Treatment Approach
It is important to note that most cases do not require hospitalisation and antibiotics are used only for secondary bacterial infections. A respiratory BioFire test (Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000) is available for detailed diagnosis.
8. Comparison with COVID-19
Significantly different from COVID-19
The much lower risk profile
No pandemic potential
No widespread public health emergency anticipated
9. Infant and child considerations
Newborns (0-8 months) are naturally protected by maternal immunity, whereas infants over nine months are relatively more vulnerable.
10. Expert recommendations
Medical professionals advise:
Do not panic
Monitor symptoms at home
Seek medical help if symptoms persist beyond 2-3 days
Maintain balanced nutrition
Allow natural immune response
Key takeaway: HMPV is a manageable respiratory virus that requires a cautious but not panicked approach.
Pro Tip: Consult healthcare professionals for personalised medical advice.