Jalgaon train accident: Maharashtra govt declares Rs 5 lakh help for kin of passengers killed

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gracia for the kin of those killed in the train accident in Jalgaon district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos, said in a video that the government will bear the cost of medical treatment for the injured persons.

At least 13 passengers standing on tracks were mowed down by Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district and 15 others were injured on Wednesday, officials said. Passengers of Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express got down on tracks amid a fire rumour when the Jalgaon train accident occurred, officials said.

Fadnavis said Jalgaon General Hospital and nearby private hospitals are being kept ready for the injured passengers.

"The tragic loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district (which) is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them," Fadnavis, who is in Davos, posted on X.

Fadnavis said eight ambulances have been dispatched to the spot. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured, he added.

"Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration," he added.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said prima facie passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train amid rumours of a fire on board the train.

He said the exact number of the injured and deceased passengers is being ascertained.

Shinde said authorities have been directed to immediately shift the injured to the hospital and ensure they get proper treatment.

"Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred when some passengers from Pushpak Express jumped onto the adjacent track after rumours of a fire. Railway officials and rescue teams are reaching the spot," Shinde told reporters.

Shinde said he spoke to the Jalgaon district collector, divisional commissioner, and other concerned officials.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. Priority has been given to treating the injured. Instructions have been given to officials to provide all necessary help to the injured," he said, adding that senior ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil are monitoring the situation.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed sorrow over the Jalgaon train accident.

"Extremely saddened to know about the unfortunate death of some passengers after they were hit by another train near Jalgaon. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," he stated.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Jalgaon train accident was heart-wrenching.

He said eight passengers were killed and 12 others injured.

"This accident has plunged many families into deep sorrow. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased," he said.

Wadettiwar demanded necessary facilities for treating the injured passengers and investigation by the Railways to prevent such incidents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed condolences.

"Passengers jumped out of the express in fear as they thought the train was on fire, leading to this unfortunate accident. Heartfelt condolences to the passengers who lost their lives. Prayers for the injured passengers to get proper treatment at the earliest and their health to improve," he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "Lives have become cheap. There is no accountability now in this government. It's the failure of the Modi government and it should resign".

(With inputs from Agencies)