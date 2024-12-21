The matter had come to light on December 9, when Sanjay More was allegedly driving an electric bus and lost control. The tragedy led to nine fatalities, while 49 were injured and several vehicles were damaged when the bus spiralled for an estimated 600 metres

The colony where the driver finally rammed into to stop the bus at Kurla’s SG Barve Road. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Kurla magistrate court has granted the BEST bus accident accused, Sanjay More, judicial custody. According to the Kurla police who are investigating the matter, Sanjay More, 54, was the driver of the automatic electric bus when the incident took place on December 9. “We have completed our preliminary investigations and we might seek his custody in future if needed. We now seek his judicial custody,” the police said in court while making its case.

Speaking with mid-day, Samadhan Sulane, the advocate of Sanjay More, said that they were not satisfied with the investigation so far. “The subcontractor of the bus has not been booked by the police as of now. It is also abundantly clear that the driver had been provided inadequate training. I don’t understand why they have not booked them (sub contractor). The accused was produced today and the court has granted them judicial custody. The second remand looks identical to the first one and they have not investigated anything so far,” said Sulane.

