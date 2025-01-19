Board announced withdrawal of exam hall tickets with new hall tickets to be issued on January 23

Std X and XII board exams are scheduled for February-March, 2025. Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has found itself embroiled in controversy over the inclusion of a caste column on this year’s examination hall tickets, drawing widespread criticism from academicians, parents, and various stakeholders, ultimately prompting the board to withdraw the decision and issue new hall tickets.

The matter came to light after students downloaded their hall tickets for their exam scheduled for February-March, 2025, and discovered the caste column, which was absent in previous years.

Parents, teachers, and students strongly criticised the decision, arguing it could lead to unnecessary caste-based discrimination and undermine students' dignity.

The Std XI (SSC) exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 17, and the Std XII (HSC) exams will take place from February 11 to March 11.

Board’s clarification

MSBSHSE Chairman Sharad Gosavi issued a statement addressing the concerns. He emphasised that the hall tickets did not specify a student’s caste but only their caste category or group. “This was done purely for the convenience of students and not to inconvenience them,” he said.

According to Gosavi, errors in students’ details, such as name, parents’ names, caste, or caste category, recorded in the school or junior college’s general register often create difficulties later.

“Many students approach us with complaints about incorrect caste or category information, which leads to hurdles in future education or while availing scholarships. By including the caste category on hall tickets, students and schools could identify and correct discrepancies in time,” Gosavi elaborated.

The board also justified the move as a step to simplify the process of accessing government scholarships provided by the Tribal Welfare and the Social Justice Departments. “Accurate recording of caste information in the school’s general register helps students claim these scholarships without unnecessary delays. Mentioning the caste category on hall tickets ensures any discrepancies are resolved promptly,” said Gosavi.

Withdrawal of caste column

Following widespread criticism, the state board decided to withdraw the caste column field from all hall tickets. In an official circular, the board clarified, “The caste category column on the hall tickets is being cancelled, and it should be noted that the other information regarding the examination of the students will remain unchanged.”

The board further announced that new hall tickets would be made available for download from January 23, 2025.

President of Aamhi Shikshak, a Mumbai-based teachers’ organisation, Sushil Shejule, said that the decision has raised significant concerns among parents, who are questioning the board’s intent and rationale behind such a move. The controversy has led to debates and speculation, with many feeling that the board’s image has been tarnished by this episode.

Mahendra Ganpule, Maharashtra School Principals’ Association spokesperson, condemned the decision, saying, “The validity of any hall ticket is limited to the exam. The clarification state board officials are giving about the accuracy of caste mention and availing scholarships is totally illogical. Its sole purpose is to ensure that the right candidate is allowed to enter the exam hall… Adding a student’s caste category is an unnecessary move.”

Kalpana Karia, former principal of a state board school, said, “While the board’s intentions may have been rooted in administrative convenience and support for students, the episode underscores the importance of engaging with stakeholders and understanding public sentiment before implementing such measures.”

Holding the minister of school education responsible, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said, “Std X and XII are crucial milestones in a student's academic journey. It is during this formative age that the values of an inclusive and equitable society are expected to be instilled in students.

However, if the education board itself is mentioning caste on hall tickets, the onus is on the school education minister to clarify whether the board’s objective is to promote equality or perpetuate caste-based systems.”