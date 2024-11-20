While the Central Railway will be running nightlong local trains, special Metro services will be running on Line 1, 3, 7 and 2A on all lines on polling day

Additional 20 trips have been added to Metro Line 3

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: More trains, Metro services but less buses on election day x 00:00

The BEST services in the city may get affected with many buses being used for election duty ahead of the November 20 polls, however, for the convenience of the daily commuters, the railways and Metro will be running additional services. While the Central Railway (CR) will be running nightlong local trains, special Metro services will be running on Lines 1, 3, 7, and 2A on all lines on polling days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the CR will run special night trains on November 19, 20, and 21 to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) also said that it will extend services for polling days. Officials said that the MMRC will operate trains early morning until midnight to ensure smooth travel for election staff and voters.

Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 Corridor

The first Metro will depart at 4 am on Wednesday and the last Metro at 1 am on Thursday, from both BKC and Aarey JVLR stations. An additional 20 trips have been added to ease travel during the extended hours.

Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has also announced extended Metro services. On this line, the first Metro will depart at 4 am from Gundavali, Dahisar East, and Andheri West stations, while the last Metro will leave at 1 am on Thursday. A total of 19 additional trips have been planned, increasing the total daily trips from 243 to 262 trips, officials said. “These extended services reflect our dedication to ensuring every citizen has the opportunity to vote conveniently,” said MMMOCL Managing Director Rubal Agarwal.

Blue Line 1 Versova-Ghatkopar

On the Mumbai Metro One, the first Metro from Versova and Ghatkopar will start at 4 am on Wednesday, while the last service from both stations will run until 1 am, Thursday. “This extension aligns with Mumbai Metro One’s commitment to assist the BMC in facilitating the early morning as well as late-night travel needs of polling station officers and employees in both Mumbai city and suburban districts...,” an official said.

Western Railway

WR will run two special local services on November 20, 2024 at 3am from Churchgate and at 3 am from Virar simultaneosly.

BEST

BEST spokesperson said for Election Duty, the demand from the election authoritiy through Regional Transport Office (RTO) was for more than 1,250 buses. However, considering the regular operation BEST will be providing 657 buses. In addition, social welfare dept has requisitioned 35 wheel chair accessible EV buses ( with automatic ramp) specially for divyang and senior citizens on polling day.

Special Trains on Tuesday and Wednesday

Main Line (Down):

CSMT-Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 3 am, arrives Kalyan at 4.30 am

Main Line (Up):

Kalyan-CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 3 am, arrives CSMT at 4.30 am

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 3 am, arrives Panvel at 4.20 am

Harbour Line (Up):

Panvel-CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 3 am, arrives CSMT at 4.20 am

Special Trains on Wednesday and Thursday

Main Line (Down):

CSMT-Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 1.10 am, arrives Kalyan at 2.40 am

CSMT-Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 2.30 am, arrives Kalyan at 4 am

Main Line (Up):

Kalyan-CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 1 am, arrives CSMT at 2.30 am

Kalyan-CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 2 am, arrives CSMT at 3.30 am

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 1.40 am, arrives Panvel at 3.00 am

CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 2.50 am, arrives Panvel at 4.10 am

Harbour Line (Up):

CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 1.00 am, arrives CSMT at 2.20 am

CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 2.30 am, arrives CSMT at 3.50 am

Metro 7 and 2A services: *Special Extended Hours*

Early morning services- 4.00 am – 5.22 am

Late-night services- 11.00 pm – 1:00 am

Headway: 20 minutes during these extended hours.