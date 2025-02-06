The Centre introduced NEP 2020 as a transformative reform in the education sector, and its implementation is currently being carried out in phases across Maharashtra. A key element of this policy is the State Curriculum Framework (SCF)

The government has reinforced its State-Level Steering Committee, in an attempt to ensure effective and high-quality implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Maharashtra.

The Union Ministry of Education had introduced NEP 2020 as a transformative reform in the education sector, and its implementation is currently being carried out in phases across Maharashtra. A key element of this policy is the State Curriculum Framework (SCF), designed to review the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), introduce necessary modifications, provide recommendations, and oversee the structured 5+3+3+4 education system.

The government plans to prepare the new SCF for school education. As provided in NEP 2020, this framework will be divided in four stages: foundational stage — which include three years of pre-schooling and classes 1 and 2 — followed by Class 3 to Class 5; Class 6 to Class 8, and Class 9 to Class 12.

To facilitate this transition, a 13 member State-Level Steering Committee was initially formed in 2023 under the chairmanship of the Minister for School Education.

Now, a government resolution (GR) has been issued and additional members were inducted to broaden its scope.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Director of the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) Maharashtra, Pune, the state government has further expanded the committee to enhance its effectiveness.

"As a part of this expansion, four distinguished individuals have been appointed to the committee. Retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Nand Kumar, senior education expert Ramesh Panse, social worker Rattilal Gulabchand Mutha, and education researcher Usha Vilas Jogle have joined the team. Their inclusion is expected to strengthen the committee’s efforts in guiding Maharashtra’s curriculum development, pedagogical strategies, and holistic education reforms under NEP 2020," said a senior official from the school education department.

Welcoming the inclusion of Panse, a renowned education expert, Sushil Shejule, the president of Aamhi Shikshak, said: "The inclusion of senior education expert Shri Ramesh Panse Sir in the newly established State-Level Steering Committee for the qualitative and effective implementation of the National Education Policy in the state is significant. I am confident that the state will greatly benefit from Panse Sir’s extensive experience and deep study in the field of education."

"With these strategic appointments, we aim to ensure a smooth transition to the NEP 2020 framework, focusing on innovation, inclusivity, and quality-driven education policies," the official concluded.