The move comes after two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by a male attendant in the washroom of a school in Badlapur area of the district last month

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has launched a new 'Central School Control Room' to bolster the safety of students by monitoring CCTV footage across the civic schools, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 5 inaugurated the Mira Bhayandar civic body's 'Central School Control Room' via video conferencing, reported PTI.

The facility, located at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Mira Bhayandar area, is designed to monitor CCTV footage across municipal schools to enhance student safety, a Mira Bhayander civic body release said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said the control room, which can monitor nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, is equipped with advanced technology and a UPS generator backup. It will oversee footage from 200 cameras installed in 36 municipal schools with approximately 10,000 students, reported PTI.

The control room promises to address security concerns proactively and provide a secure learning environment for students, parents and school staff.

Initially focusing on municipal schools, the initiative plans to include private institutions in the future, the Mira Bhayandar civic body release said, reported PTI.

In his address, CM Shinde stressed on the significance of ensuring a secure environment for students, particularly emphasising the need for real-time CCTV surveillance to deter wrongful activities.

He urged other municipal corporations to adopt the MBMC's model to enhance educational safety standards across Maharashtra.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's commitment to student safety through stricter regulations and the 'Shakti' law, aimed at strengthening measures against crimes targeting women and children, the Mira Bhayandar civic body release said.

He encouraged schools to conduct thorough background checks of the staff and install complaint boxes to facilitate reporting of grievances, it added.

3 held for man's murder after dispute in Palghar

Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The victim, identified as Gajanan Ganpat Davne, was brutally assaulted on Friday evening, leading to his death, he said.

An altercation took place between the victim's family and the accused following a long-standing dispute over an approach road near their homes at a locality in Talasari area of the district, the official from Gholwad police station said, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim and hit him with a wooden stick, inflicting multiple injuries, including on his eyes, nose and private parts, he said.

The victim's son later rushed him to a hospital in Umbargaon where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, the official said.

Following a complaint by the victim's son, the police arrested a man, his wife and his brother residing in the neighbourhood on Saturday, reported PTI.

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)