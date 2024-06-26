Maharashtra monsoon: Prohibitory orders at water bodies in Palghar

During the rainy season, a large number of people throng the seashore, waterfalls, dams, rivers and lakes in Palghar and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai

The officials on Wednesday said police have imposed prohibitory orders at various picnic spots in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district for the safety of tourists during the Maharashtra monsoon season, reported news agency PTI.

During the rainy season, a large number of people throng the seashore, waterfalls, dams, rivers and lakes in Palghar and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

As per the order issued on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Vasai, Purnima Chowgule-Shringi, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain in force from June 25 to July 8 at various water bodies, reported PTI.

"The current monsoon conditions necessitated these measures to prevent financial losses and mitigate risks to the lives of tourists," the order stated, reported PTI.

It prohibits assembly of five or more persons, venturing in water bodies, accessing waterfalls or sitting in water flows, approaching dangerous spots, taking selfies or creating reels, and parking vehicles at hazardous locations, reported PTI.

The order also mandates a prohibition on noise pollution and any form of harassment, such as eve-teasing of women, in the vicinity.

"These measures will be enforced within approximately 1 km of the prohibited areas," as per the order, reported PTI.

Authorities have appealed to the people to adhere to these restrictions for their own safety and the well-being of others during the current Maharashtra monsoon period.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday said that a nearly 100-foot-long dead whale has been washed ashore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported PTI.

Some fishermen spotted the dead mammal at the Arnala beach on Monday afternoon and alerted local police. Authorities of the fisheries and revenue departments were also informed.

Police inspected the carcass and it was suspected the whale might have been struck by a ship or a large boat, leading to its death and drifting to the shore, an official from Arnala Sagri police station told PTI.

After the news spread in the area, a huge crowd gathered at the beach to catch a glimpse of the giant marine creature.

The carcass will be disposed of as per the protocol, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)