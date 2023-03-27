Breaking News
Maharashtra: Some trains to have additional stop at Palghar, says Western Railway; check details

Updated on: 27 March,2023 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a press release, the Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided at Palghar station to Train No 12995/12996 and Train No 16209/16210 on experimental basis for a period of six months

Representational Pic


The Western Railway on Monday said that some trains will have an additional stop at Palghar station for the convenience of the passengers.


In a press release, the Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided at Palghar station to Train No 12995/12996 and Train No 16209/16210 on experimental basis for a period of six months.



According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-


- Train No. 12995 / 12996  Bandra Terminus – Ajmer- Bandra Terminus Express has been provided with additional halt at Palghar station, Ex Bandra Terminus w.e.f 31st March, 2023 and Ex Ajmer w.e.f 30th March 2023.

- Train No. 12995 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Express will arrive Palghar at 18.26 hrs and depart at 18.28 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 12996 Ajmer- Bandra Terminus Express will arrive Palghar at 12.28 hrs and depart at 12.30 hrs.

- Train No. 16209/16210 Ajmer – Mysuru - Ajmer Express has been provided with additional halt at Palghar station, Ex Ajmer w.e.f 31st March, 2023 and Ex Mysuru w.e.f 30th March 2023.

- Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysuru Express will arrive Palghar at 20.37 hrs and depart at 20.39 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 16210 Mysuru - Ajmer Express will arrive Palghar at 23.17 hrs and depart at 23.19 hrs.

"For detailed information regarding halts & timings of halts, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway said.

