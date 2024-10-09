These benches, made from plastic waste donated by citizens, are designed to provide comfortable seating while showcasing the cultural essence of Mumbai through artistic designs

In a joint effort by Project Mumbai, MMRDA and the Consulate General of the USA in BKC, 50 recycled plastic benches have been installed at key locations in Bandra Kurla Complex. These benches, made from plastic waste donated by citizens, are designed to provide comfortable seating while showcasing the cultural essence of Mumbai through artistic designs.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, alongside Mike Hankey, U.S. Consul General in Mumbai, Shishir Joshi, CEO & Founder of Project Mumbai, and Mr. Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter of Asian Paints, Advisory Board Member, Project Mumbai and Artists. Key stakeholders, including Dr Rajesh Gawande (Regional Passport Officer, Videsh Bhavan BKC), Jayesh Shah (Chairman of Naman Group), Anup Mehta (President of Bharat Diamond Bourse), Devendra Bharma (CEO, Jio World Centre), Ashish Chauhan (Chairman, National Stock Exchange), Mr. Ridham Desai (CMD, Morgan Stanley India), and Kamal Khetan (Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd.) were also present at the event.

This initiative not only promotes recycling by transforming plastic waste into functional public amenities but also raises awareness about sustainability in urban spaces. Integrating artistic designs into these benches, encourages community engagement while reducing environmental impact, contributing to a cleaner and greener Mumbai.

MMRDA has granted permission for this pilot project, which will significantly relieve all applicants for U.S. visas and passports.