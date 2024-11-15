According to the Mumbai airport authorities, the top three domestic destinations for October were Delhi, Bangalore and Goa, with 0.58 million flying between Mumbai and the national capital. The top international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London

Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai airport records over 4.42 million passengers in October during the Diwali 2024 festive season x 00:00

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded a footfall of more than 4.42 million passengers in October. In a press release, CSMIA stated that the festive season saw a marked surge in both domestic and international traffic. Of the 4.42 million people, more than 3.16 million were domestic passengers while over 1.25 million were international fliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 26, CSMIA recorded the highest number of ATMs (air traffic management) with 939 flights on a single day, marking it the busiest day in October. The airport also saw a remarkable rise in ATMs last month, with 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international ATMs. It attributed the rise to an expanded number of travel options for passengers.

According to CSMIA, the top three domestic destinations for October were Delhi, Bangalore and Goa, with 0.58 million flying between Mumbai and the national capital . The top international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London.

International passenger traffic from CSMIA was led by Middle Eastern, Asian and European regions. The Middle East had the highest share of 51% of the total international traffic, followed by Asia (23%) and Europe (17%). According to CSMIA, the traffic growth to Asia and Europe was also fuelled by flight additions by Nok Air to Don Mueang, Thailand, and Virgin Atlantic to London, United Kingdom.

"Throughout October and especially during the Diwali weekend, CSMIA demonstrated its efficiency to manage high passenger volumes, enabling a smooth and seamless journey for travellers. Committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety, the Airport offers world-class facilities for a delightful passenger experience. As it enters the final quarter of 2024, CSMIA continues to strengthen its position as a premier international hub, delivering unparalleled connectivity to destinations across the globe," the press release stated.

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport; two held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.35 kg of gold worth Rs 2.67 crore from a woman at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The DRI had received a tip-off that a ground handling staff member of an airport service company and a customer service executive at the airport were allegedly involved in smuggling gold, the official said.

The team intercepted the woman executive at the airport's exit gate and retrieved two packets containing 3.35 kg of gold in paste form from her, he said.

Officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) also apprehended a member of the ground handling staff, who retrieved the packets from a waste cart of the flight and handed them over to the woman, who was smuggling it out of the airport using her aerodrome entry permit (AEP), the official said.

He said the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act.