Mumbai: BJP corporator’s former office chief held for assaulting cop

Altercation happened during a society survey which was stopped by the cops

The incident occurred during a private survey in Maqbool Society in Malad East. Representation Pic

A former office chief of a BJP corporator, Brij Tiwari, alias Daroga, along with three others, have been booked for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police inspector inside the officer's cabin and trying to drag him out from the cabin holding his collar and belt in Kurar. The incident occurred during a private survey in Maqbool Society in Malad East on Thursday.

“After receiving a call at the control room informing us that the survey was being conducted without proper permission, we sent a beat marshal and issued a notice to the individuals conducting the survey, instructing them to bring the relevant documents to the police station,” said police inspector, Amar Jagdale.

The marshal arrived at the location and escorted the society chairman, Dabir Siddiqui, and the surveying officer, Varun Kadam, and his associates, to the police station. While Jagdale was questioning these individuals in his office and checking documents, Brij Tiwari, along with another person, Prakash Vakhani, barged into the cabin and began threatening the officers.

Despite being asked to leave, they resorted to abusive language, referring to the officers as corrupt and discussing plans for staging a protest. Jagdale sought assistance from fellow officers to remove them from the premises and proceeded to examine the documents.

Suddenly, Tiwari, Vakhani, and an unidentified individual forcefully re-entered the cabin, demanding that Kadam and his associate accompany them back to the survey site. When they attempted to forcibly take Kadam away, Jagdale intervened. However, two other individuals, identified as Isa and Ahmed, forcefully entered the cabin.

Isa grabbed Jagdale by the collar while Ahmed restrained him from behind. Prakash also held onto Jagdale, and under Tiwari's direction, they attempted to drag him out of the cabin. Prompt intervention by other police personnel prevented this, and they chased the aggressors out of the police station said an officer from Kurar police station. A case was registered against Brij Tiwari, Prakash Vakhani, Esa Beg, and Ahmad Beg. Tiwari has been arrested while the police look for the others.

