Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide

Husband of a woman police constable posted at Meghwadi police station died by suicide This is the fourth such incident in the area At the time of the incident, Avhad’s wife was in the bedroom

The husband of a woman police constable posted at Meghwadi police station allegedly died by suicide in his house in Charkop on Tuesday. This is the fourth such incident in the area in the past two weeks and the fifth within 20 days. The recent incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Charkop, where 33-year-old Shrikant Avhad died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his flat in Nakshatra CHLS Tower, Charkop.

“Avhad was working in the film industry and married the police constable three years ago, during the pandemic,” said an officer. Avhad allegedly hanged himself from the same ceiling fan that his younger brother Pramod, 27, used to hang himself 20 days ago. Family sources told police the deceased was deeply shocked by the death of his younger brother and was repeatedly telling them that his brother was calling him.

At the time of the incident, Avhad’s wife, who is in the Maharashtra police force, and is attached to Meghwadi police station, was in the bedroom while the deceased hanged himself in the hall of the flat. “She then alerted their relatives who live nearby and immediately took the body to Shatabdi Hospital where, after examination, the doctors declared him dead. After Panchnama, Charkop police sent the body to Bhagwati Hospital for post-mortem,” said an officer.

This is the second suicide within several days in the Charkop area. “The last incident occurred on April 10, when Pravin Achlakham, 23, jumped from the 17th floor of his residence in Parishram Building, Bhabrekar Nagar, Kandivli West. A day before, Achlakham’s childhood friend had died and he was in shock. He ran out of the house screaming that his friend was calling him, before taking the drastic step. At the time of the incident, Achlakham’s parents and siblings were in the house,” said the officer.

“On the same day, Ajay Jangid, 22, hung himself with a dupatta at his residence in Charkop. Ajay was a second-year MBBS student at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical College, Latur. During the investigation, it came to light that he was struggling with depression. His parents told him to leave his studies and help their family business and he agreed but suddenly, what happened, no one knows,” the officer added.

