Projects that will be expedited include the Rs 18,000 crore Versova-Dahisar Link Road

For the upcoming civic polls, the BJP has announced key infrastructure projects. File pic/Ashish Raje

Infrastructure projects worth Rs 27,334 crore will be the BJP’s showcase for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. These projects include the mega Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) worth Rs 18,000 crore, which recently received environmental clearance. Work on these four infra projects is set to begin soon. The Mumbai civic elections have been pending for over two years, with the term of corporators ending on March 9, 2022.



Civic officials are hopeful that the elections can be conducted early next year. As these are the only civic polls pending, the BJP-led Mahayuti plans to campaign on significant infrastructure achievements, similar to its focus on the Metro network, Atal Setu and the Nariman Point-Worli Coastal Road in recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The issue of OBC reservation in local self-government bodies remains pending before the Supreme Court. File pic/Ashish Raje

Both the VDLR and the Dahisar-Mira Road Link Road are integral to a high-speed corridor connecting Nariman Point to Palghar. The 18.47-km VDLR project will be completed in five phases over four years, with connectivity to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. The Dahisar-Mira Road Link Road will provide an alternative to the Mumbai-Gujarat Highway, passing through Dahisar West.

Other approved projects include the 5.4-km elevated road from Orange Gate to Grant Road, costing Rs 1,303 crore, which promises a signal-free journey from the Eastern Express Highway to P D’Mello Road and Grant Road. Additionally, the R3,246 crore cable-stayed bridge between Versova and Madh Island, spanning 2 km, will replace the current ferry service, which is unavailable at night.

"The development of Mumbai and the development projects implemented by the Mahayuti in Mumbai will be highlighted in every election,” said Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson. Meanwhile, the issue of OBC reservation in local self-government bodies remains pending before the Supreme Court. However, the court has directed that elections should not be delayed due to this matter. Additionally, a dispute over the number of wards—reverted from 232 to 227 by the Mahayuti government—is still pending in the Bombay High Court.

Rs 18,000 cr

Worth of VDLR project

Rs 3,304 cr

Cost of Dahisar-Mira Rd Link