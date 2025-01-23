Move comes after suggestions from IIT Bombay’s expert committee; the expert committee had on Tuesday suggested spraying water and planting grass at Shivaji Park to prevent dust pollution from the soil

The BMC has started implementing the suggestion given by the expert committee of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for dust mitigation at Shivaji Park. For immediate action, the BMC has started spraying water and stabilising the soil using a road roller.

The expert committee had on Tuesday suggested spraying water and planting grass at Shivaji Park to prevent dust pollution from the soil. The civic body, after receiving several complaints from the locals, has decided to remove the nine-inch-thick layer of the soil from the park.

However, before taking the final decision, the BMC had consulted with IIT-B’s esteemed environmental expert, Professor Virendra Sethi. The expert committee, which submitted its report to the BMC, suggested compacting the soil with rollers and water instead of removing soil from the ground.

Meanwhile, Professor Sethi emphasised the need for a detailed study of wind flow patterns, activity-based planning, and other related parameters. As a result, BMC has requested IIT Bombay to conduct a thorough investigation to develop a sustainable and comprehensive solution for air pollution mitigation.