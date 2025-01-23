Breaking News
World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra govt signs 54 MoUs at Davos
Unidentified biker dead after BEST bus hits his two-wheeler in Mumbai
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC starts spraying water using road roller at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: BMC starts spraying water, using road roller at Shivaji Park

Updated on: 23 January,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Move comes after suggestions from IIT Bombay’s expert committee; the expert committee had on Tuesday suggested spraying water and planting grass at Shivaji Park to prevent dust pollution from the soil

Mumbai: BMC starts spraying water, using road roller at Shivaji Park

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC starts spraying water, using road roller at Shivaji Park
x
00:00

The BMC has started implementing the suggestion given by the expert committee of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for dust mitigation at Shivaji Park. For immediate action, the BMC has started spraying water and stabilising the soil using a road roller.


The expert committee had on Tuesday suggested spraying water and planting grass at Shivaji Park to prevent dust pollution from the soil. The civic body, after receiving several complaints from the locals, has decided to remove the nine-inch-thick layer of the soil from the park.


However, before taking the final decision, the BMC had consulted with IIT-B’s esteemed environmental expert, Professor Virendra Sethi. The expert committee, which submitted its report to the BMC, suggested compacting the soil with rollers and water instead of removing soil from the ground.


Meanwhile, Professor Sethi emphasised the need for a detailed study of wind flow patterns, activity-based planning, and other related parameters. As a result, BMC has requested IIT Bombay to conduct a thorough investigation to develop a sustainable and comprehensive solution for air pollution mitigation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation indian institute of technology shivaji park BMC air pollution Pollution mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK