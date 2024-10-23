The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier x 00:00

For that perfect frame

ADVERTISEMENT

A man throws caution to the wind as he balances himself on a divider to click a photograph near CSMT station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Zombie alert in Bandra

Bhavnani suggests recreating Michael Jackson’s classic zombie look from his track, Thriller. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

You can’t negotiate with a zombie, or so say those who haven’t had a drink or two with the brainless, apocalypse-causing creatures. This Sunday, citizens ought to watch out as zombies crawl from pub to pub in the bylanes of Bandra. Inspired by Wench Film Festival’s founder Sapna Bhavnani’s recent visit to Spain, the Zombiecon India Walk aims to be a unique experience, where participants will dress up as zombies ahead of Halloween on October 31. “We will go from one pub to another in our zombie attire. Artist Mansi Mulherkar will do free zombie make-up for the first 60 participants,” Bhavnani shared. She has collaborated with NGO World For Animal Care, to introduce dog zombies, to spread awareness about the many strays who lose their lives in Diwali due to firecrackers-related accidents. For more information, head to @wench.filmfestival.

Make-up artist Mansi Mulherkar; (right) Fire dancer Pearl William will perform at the event in Bandra

A green future lies in their hands

Programme at BNHS Nature Reserve

City-based Roots Nature Club has rolled out another green initiative for children. This time, it is a programme that follows the Forest School Education (FSE) approach, where learning will be taken outdoors, amidst nature. “Kids who grow up in cities spend an average of only 30 minutes a day outside,” shared founder Pooja Hemdev Lalwani, “We are witnessing a stark rise in mental health disorders, loss of confidence and obesity in children across the world, making ‘Nature Deficit’ in our kids a real problem.” Their forest school programme aims to reconnect children with the wild through experiences that help boost self-confidence, empathy, compassion and creativity. “This will be a moving programme across India. We have started taking enrolments for the first capsule, which will begin on November 16 at BNHS Nature Reserve in Goregaon,” she revealed. Each session of two hours will be held on a weekly basis for five consecutive weeks. To enrol, parents must fill up an enquiry form. Link in bio of @rootsnatureclub.

Spinning beats against all odds

Khush Harlalka operates a DJ console

There’s a new sound that’s emerging from DJ Institute in Kandivli that’s inspired by popular Bollywood tunes. Khush Harlalka, a student at the institute, lives with cerebral palsy. “Khush was always fascinated by DJs, and wanted to be one when he grew up,” said his mother, Simple Harlalka. Until last year, Khush watched other students, but recently, he began learning to become a Disc Jockey at the institute. “Finding an institute that accommodates him has been a challenge since he requires extra time and effort, as he can communicate but not clearly,” she shared. The 19-year-old learns concepts from his teachers and practices at home. “We recently bought a DJ console so he can practice at home. We also took him to a nightclub once to watch and to give him a feel of a live performance,” she revealed. “I take inspiration from DJs like DJ Aqeel and DJ Palsy P. My ultimate goal is to be happy and make people around me happy,” he conveyed to this diarist through his mother.

Bienvenue à Mumbai, Vergain

In his temps libre, one will often find Alliance Française’s new director, Laurent Vergain, take a walk across Fort and Colaba, hopping from one gallery and design shop to another, discovering cafés en route for warm crêpes, detox green juice, and rooftop views that remind him of Europe. “While there might not be too many obvious connections with France in the city, there are prominent traces of Europe in South Mumbai. Roads are narrower but one can tell that a cadastral plan of a European nature was thought out before the construction of the buildings,” he told this diarist. Vergain, who has been in the city for a month now, has visited most areas in this southern tip of the city, as well as parts of Lower Parel, Juhu and Bandra. “In the months to come, I wish to discover many places, the people of the city and its cultures,” he signed off.

Art for a cause

(Left) Prakash Bhoir creates Warli art paintings on the fabric

In the adivasi village of Ketkipada, Aarey Colony, the Bhoir family is bringing alive a 25x30-inches-wide fabric with Warli artwork. “We are painting this fabric for an upcoming Children’s Day event at Oberoi International School,” shared Prakash Bhoir, adivasi activist. “Nature plays a key role in Warli painting. Through this artwork, which will feature animals, birds and trees, we wish to bring children closer to nature and make them understand the need to conserve it,” he told this diarist.