Police in hours-long chase from Bandra West through Khar, Chembur, Dadar and Byculla finally nab gangster who gets stuck in Sion’s infamous traffic jam

Illustration/Uday Mohite

In a high-stakes operation, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended notorious gangster D K Rao after a dramatic 50-60 km car chase across several city neighbourhoods on Wednesday. Rao, who is wanted in an extortion case registered on January 1, was finally cornered at Sion Circle after hours of evading capture. According to AEC sources, the operation began when Rao’s location was tracked to Bandra’s Hill Road.

D K Rao. File Pic



A team led by Senior PI Sudhir Jadhav, PI Mangesh Desai, and Investigating Officer API Ramdas Kadam reached the spot. Sensing the police presence, Rao, already aware of the FIR against him, ordered his driver to flee in his Innova Crysta.

The chase

Despite repeated instructions to stop, Rao’s car sped towards Khar, navigating through Bandra Talao and BKC before heading to Chembur. The AEC team, mindful of pedestrian and traffic safety, maintained a controlled pursuit. From Chembur, Rao’s car moved towards Dadar, then Byculla, where officials suspected he might be armed, further complicating efforts to intercept him.



Illustration/Uday Mohite

Rao continued to elude capture, taking a U-turn at Parel and returning to Byculla before heading to N M Joshi Marg. From there, he moved to Dadar and then Sion, attempting to escape. Finally, at Sion Circle, his car was blocked by traffic, leaving no room to flee.

The arrest

The AEC team quickly surrounded the vehicle, forcing Rao to surrender. He was taken to the AEC office for questioning. Two associates and the driver, who were also in the car, were detained. In total seven people were arrested. “It was a very dramatic chase over 50–60 km. Despite our repeated attempts to stop him, he kept instructing his driver to evade us. The streets were busy, and we didn’t want to risk public safety, so we followed him carefully. When the opportunity came at Sion Circle, we apprehended him,” said an officer.

The chase unfolds

>> D K Rao is spotted at Hill Road, Bandra at 8.30pm; police move in

>> Rao flees in an Innova Crystal, heading towards Khar despite police instructions to stop

>> Rao’s car navigates from Bandra Talao to BKC, with AEC officials in hot pursuit.

>> The chase continues as Rao moves from Chembur to Dadar, evading police at every turn

>> Rao doubles back from Byculla to Parel, attempting to confuse the pursuing officers

>> The AEC tracks him through NM Joshi Marg and Dadar

>> Rao is cornered at Sion Circle, trapped by traffic, and forced to surrender

>> Rao and two associates are arrested at 11 pm after a 50-60 km chase through Mumbai’s streets