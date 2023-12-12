Mumbai: Instagram has emerged as the drug marketplace, says DCM Fadnavis, assures 'decisive action'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed deep concern about the alarming surge in drug-related activities on Instagram, highlighting the platform's transformation into a thriving marketplace for illicit substances

Speaking during the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra state legislative council in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized the need for decisive measures to curb this burgeoning issue.

Fadnavis revealed that Instagram has become a significant hub for drug transactions, with orders being placed, payments made through GPay and UPI, and deliveries being executed seamlessly.

The deputy chief minister acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, responding to inquiries from legislators Mahadev Jankar, Sachin Ahir, Anil Parab, and others.

In response to the escalating drug trade, Fadnavis outlined concrete steps being taken to address the issue. He pointed out that drugs were also being sold through the dark net, a hidden and encrypted part of the internet.

“The government is actively engaging with courier companies, appealing to them to scrutinize parcels rigorously. Additionally, surprise checks, equipped with modern technology, are being conducted at courier offices to detect and curb drug-related activities,” he said.

The legislative session also addressed concerns raised by legislator Sachin Ahir regarding the case involving drug racketeer Lalit Patil and the removal of Sanjiv Thakur from the post of dean of Sassoon Hospital.

Patil, identified as the kingpin of a recently busted drug racket by the Sakinaka police in Mumbai, was part of a two-month-long operation resulting in the seizure of mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 300 crore. Fadnavis assured a thorough inquiry into the matter and pledged appropriate action.

The government has initiated stringent action against 172 Nigerians involved in drug-related offenses. A dedicated detention center has been established for Nigerian nationals engaged in such activities.

Addressing other concerns, Fadnavis informed the legislative council that 2,369 suspicious 'paan' shops located near schools and colleges in Mumbai have been removed to deter the proximity of students to potential drug-selling establishments. Furthermore, the government has seized 38,000 e-cigarettes, and a crackdown on hookah parlors is currently underway.

Leader of the opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue of illegal drug units operating in industries and factories that were subsequently shut down. Fadnavis acknowledged Danve's information and assured that these closed industries were under thorough scrutiny. The manufacturing of MD drugs, involving the use of various chemicals, was also highlighted by the deputy chief minister. (With inputs from PTI)