Earlier, the BMC had said that the blaze originated in a pile of garbage near the Income Tax Office, located opposite the BKC Metro Station. The BKC Station had been temporarily closed for operations, but the rest of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 remained fully functional

The fire broke out near the non-operational A4 Entry/Exit (basement) of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro Station. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Metro-3 services resume at BKC station after firefighters douse blaze

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in a press release, stated that the fire that broke out near the non-operational A4 Entry/Exit (basement) of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro Station on Friday around 1 pm has been extinguished. The Mumbai Metro services normalised after getting clearance from fire department at 2.45 pm.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze in the under-construction basement had led to leakage of smoke into the operational portion of the BKC station premises, owing to which the operations at the station were temporarily paused as a precautionary measure keeping in mind passengers’ safety. However, the Mumbai Metro-3 (Aarey JVLR-Bandra Colony) services in the rest of the section were running smoothly.

Earlier in the day, the civic body had stated, "The fire is confined to wooden storage and furniture in the basement, approximately 40-50 feet deep, of the Metro station. Firefighting operations are currently underway."

60-year-old man injured after fire breaks out at Chembur

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a building located in Mumbai's Chembur area, in which a 60-year-old man was injured, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, the fire broke out at around 10:47 PM on Wednesday in building number 6, MHADA Colony, Vashi Naka, Bharatnagar, Chembur. The 60-year-old man who was injured has been identified as Nafir Sayyad.

The fire spread to a gas cylinder in the kitchen of room number 12 on the ground floor of the seven-story building.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour.

The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, the civic body said.

"The fire was confined to the gas cylinder's main valve, regulator, clothes, household articles, and other items in the kitchen of room no. 12 on the ground floor of the seven-storey building," the civic body said.