Mumbai rains: More than 30 displaced animals rescued amid rains

Animals, birds and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and surrounding districts amid heavy rains. Pic/Shadab Khan

More than 30 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and surrounding districts amid heavy rains in the region, a forest official told PTI on Monday.

According to Santosh Bhagane from the Mumbai range rescue team of the forest department, along with wildlife distress calls from the city and suburbs, cases of lost and abandoned pets, strays, and domestic animals were also reported.

"We have received more than 60 distress calls in 24 hours and rescued more than 30 animals, birds and reptiles from Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar," said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, migratory birds like Flamingos and Star Tortoises, which are not native to the city and Ibis were sighted with native species like owls, kites and kingfishers.

Pythons, cobras, vipers, checkered keelbacks, and rat snakes, among other reptiles displaced due to rains, were reportedly rescued from the periphery of forest areas and water-logged places, Sharma said.

Bats, squirrels, and mongoose were also rescued in different parts of the city, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, anticipating very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains on Monday morning produced major traffic congestion and waterlogging around the city. Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, claimed that approximately 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 and 6 am.

"An 'orange' notice for severe to very heavy rain has been issued for the next 24 hours." A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain tomorrow," Kamble told ANI.

The severe downpour on Monday morning also impacted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Due to the heavy rain, schools were closed, and exams scheduled for the day were cancelled.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that Colaba received 83.8 mm of rain while Santacruz received 267.9 mm in the previous 24 hours. Mumbai has gotten a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which accounts for 27 percent of the normal annual rainfall during this period.

Waterlogging was recorded in various low-lying neighborhoods, including Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station, disrupting suburban rail operations.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)