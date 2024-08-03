Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, and red for Palghar, Pune and Satara districts

Pedestrians wade through the waterlogged Andheri subway, which was closed for traffic after heavy rainfall on Saturday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for Sunday An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik Private meteorologists forecast that the weekend will witness a downpour of over 100mm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik districts as well. “The warnings come as the southwest monsoon continues to influence the region, bringing substantial rainfall across Maharashtra. We have advised the authorities to stay alert. Citizens are advised to follow safety guidelines and be prepared for possible waterlogging,” said an IMD official.

Private meteorologists forecast that the weekend will witness a downpour of over 100mm, while some isolated places might also witness rainfall above 150mm. High tides crossing the four-metre mark this week which might further exacerbate waterlogging issues, warned experts. Meanwhile, the water level at the seven lakes that supply the city has risen by a whopping 75 per cent in the past month alone.

The last 35 days remained crucial in terms of shoring up water stock for the city for the entire year. The combined water storage capacity across the lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. Water stock had dipped below 6 per cent by July 1, but as on August 3, the stock stands at 82 per cent. Last year, the stock had increased from 13 per cent to 78 per cent during the same period. In 2022, the water stock increased from 11 per cent to 89 per cent in the corresponding period.

