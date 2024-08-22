The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts light rainfall for city and suburbs x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershower in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.80 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.35 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.50 metres is expected at 7.48 pm today.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

Meanwhile, over the past two days, heavy rainfall across various districts in Tripura has led to severe flooding in several parts of the state. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the administration is giving top priority to relief and rescue operations and is working tirelessly to manage the situation.

Saha said the state government regularly updates the central government on the evolving flood conditions.

Initial reports indicate that the flooding has caused significant damage to homes, livestock, roads, electricity infrastructure, and agricultural crops. Joint efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are in full swing to rescue citizens stranded by the rising waters.

Taking to X, CM Manik Saha shared, "In the last two days, heavy rains have caused flooding in various districts of the state. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations with the highest priority. The state government is regularly informing the central government about the flood situation. It was initially reported that apart from the destruction of houses, livestock, roads, electricity and agricultural crops were also damaged."

He said that the joint initiative of NDRF, SDRF, and local administration is in full swing to rescue the citizens in various places.

"Citizens are being rushed to safe shelters from vulnerable areas, especially along the river banks. The administration is fully on the side of the people, I appeal to the people not to listen to unnecessary rumours. I earnestly request the people of the State to exercise utmost caution and help the administration. We need patience and courage to stand next to the affected people. Let's pray to the almighty for everyone's well-being," he added.