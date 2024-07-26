Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places

Rains in Mumbai. File Pic/ Sameer Abedi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar district in Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.


According to IMD's latest Mumbai weather updates, "Heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places."



A yellow alert was issued for July 27 and 28 for Mumbai, according to the IMD's weather bulletin.


Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for Thane predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.

Parts of Maharashtra were on Thursday lashed with heavy downpour with Pune and Kolhapur being among the worst hit with heavy rains.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past several days.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the past 24 hours the Colaba observatory recorded 52.7 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory recorded 92.9 mm of rainfall.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of 4.46 meters will hit the city's coast at 3.32 pm while a low tide of 0.98 meters will hit the city's coast at 9.44 pm on Friday. 

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, the island city recorded 81 mm rainfall, its eastern and western suburbs 80 mm and 92 mm rainfall, respectively, the civic body said.

On Thursday, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs causing waterlogging in some areas leading to traffic snarls in parts of the city.

The catchment areas has been receiving continuous rains, causing the lakes at Vihar and Modak Sagar to overflow. Heavy rainfall in the past several days has increased the overall water stock to the point where four of the seven reservoirs that provide the city with drinkable water are now overflowing.

The Mithi River, which flows through the city's industrial centre, has elevated to 2.5 meters beyond its danger mark due to the rains.

