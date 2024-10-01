The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Maswan bridge and a case has been registered against the car driver on charges of rash driving, an official from Manor police station said

The police on Tuesday said that three persons were injured after a car rammed into two motorcycles and then hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Maswan bridge and a case has been registered against the car driver on charges of rash driving, an official from Manor police station said while sharing an update on the Palghar accident, adding no arrest has been made so far, reported PTI.

Three persons, in their mid-20s, were riding the two motorbikes on the bridge when the car coming from behind hit the vehicles, he said.

The motorcycle riders fell and suffered injuries. Some locals rushed them to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar accident, reported PTI.

The car proceeded a short distance and then also hit a road divider after which the police caught its driver, he said, reported PTI.

The police registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Minor girl killed, father injured as dumper crashes into motorbike in Mumbai

A 13-year-old girl on her way to school was killed while her father suffered injuries when a speeding dumper knocked them down in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Film City Road in Goregaon area at 6.45 am, the police said, adding some locals later caught hold of the dumper driver and handed him over to police, reported PTI.

The girl was going to school with her father on a motorcycle when the dumper suddenly hit their vehicle, the official said.

The minor, identified as Vanmai More, received a head injury and died on the spot. Her father was also injured and taken to a hospital where he was recuperating, a Dindoshi police official said, reported PTI.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police added.

Three of family killed in motorcycle accident in Nagpur district

Three members of a family were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on Pandhurna Highway in the Kelwad police station area, around 60 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)