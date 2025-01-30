Work was ongoing at Suman Nagar, where the Mumbai Metro Line-4 crosses over the RCF freight line. The collapsed portion involved approximately 20 feet of concrete

A pier cage of the under-construction Green Line (Mumbai Metro-4) collapsed near Suman Nagar junction in Kurla on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cage collapsed onto the security guard's cabin of an adjoining residential society. The cabin’s metal sheet was damaged in the mishap.

Work was ongoing at Suman Nagar, where the Mumbai Metro Line-4 crosses over the RCF freight line. The collapsed portion involved approximately 20 feet of concrete.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that it is taking the incident very seriously. General Consultant DB Engineering-Hill-LBG, a German company, and US firm Aischer will conduct an independent inquiry into the incident within two days, and necessary actions will be taken as required.

MMRDA's Director of Works, Anil Salunkhe, visited the crash site and shared the initial findings.

The construction work was underway at pillar 105C. The first section of the pillar was built up to 4.5 metres. Workers were in the process of adding another 8 metres of reinforcement (steel rods) for the second section.

Normally, a crane is used to hold the reinforcement in place. However, as the area is a busy junction, the traffic police did not allow a crane to be stationed there.

Instead, workers secured the reinforcement with ropes tied to a concrete block.

While dismantling some temporary support structures (shuttering work), a metal fastener (turnbuckle) attached to the concrete block broke after being hit by an unknown object. This caused the ropes to loosen, and the reinforcement collapsed toward a nearby society, MMRDA stated.

The Green Line (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadivli) will be Mumbai's longest Metro service, spanning 32.32 kilometers and featuring 32 stations.