As SSC main papers begin today, mid-day explores how an inspiring group of 12 deaf-mute students braved all odds to prepare for the ultimate test

The students from TEACH will be sitting for the SSC board exams from February 24. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Nineteen-year-old Salik Kotwal, a student preparing for his SSC exams, dreams of completing his higher education and securing a job in a corporate company—a dream that once seemed impossible. Even passing school felt out of reach, but now, as he readies himself for his board exams, it finally seems within grasp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salik, a resident of Kurla, is among 12 deaf and mute students set to appear for their SSC board exams on February 24. This group, which had never learned English before, will attempt the English language paper after receiving dedicated training from teachers at TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired), a Mumbai-based charitable trust working to provide higher education opportunities for such students.

Shrutika Pawar, student

In an era where ‘inclusive education’ is a widely discussed concept, India’s lack of effective support systems and trained sign language educators continue to deprive many students with hearing and speech impairments of quality education. To bridge this gap and ensure these challenges do not hinder academic progress, TEACH has stepped in.

As SSC exams approach, we spoke to 12 students from TEACH who are preparing for this crucial milestone. From study strategies to personal journeys, they share how they are gearing up for exams, the obstacles they’ve overcome, and the support that has made a difference. These students will appear for their board exams from two schools in Mazagaon on Monday.

This year, 12 students from TEACH will appear for their Std X/SSC board exams starting on February 24. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Confident and determined, they express readiness for the challenge. Passing the SSC English subject is a prerequisite for qualifying for higher education or FYJC in English. Hence, these students will appear for the SSC English paper as isolated candidates under the Maharashtra State Board.

StudentSpeak

“In my previous school, teachers made us write lessons without explaining them properly. No Indian Sign Language (ISL) was used, and I felt left out. I thought I would never fulfil my dream of getting a corporate job. When I joined TEACH, I received the attention and support I needed. I finally started understanding my lessons. No matter how many times I ask, the teachers always clear my doubts. Now, I feel positive, and my goal seems achievable,” Salik told mid-day with the help of Prajakta Pawar, a teacher.

Shrutika Pawar, 19, a resident of Kalyan, shared a similar experience: “I studied at a special school in Bhiwandi, but the ISL used there was not very clear, and more speech was used. It took us a lot of effort and time to understand what the teachers were trying to communicate. Now, communication is no longer a hurdle, and learning English has made it easier for me to prepare for my SSC exam.”

Fazlerab Shaikh, student; Prajakta Pawar, teacher; Salik Kotwal, student

Lack of trained teachers

Prajakta Pawar, who teaches at TEACH’s degree college section, highlighted a major issue: “Most of these students come from regular or special schools where communication in ISL varies. Many schools rely more on speech than ISL, making it difficult for students. There is a severe lack of trained teachers in India to cater to students who are deaf and mute.”

A mission for inclusion

In 2016, two corporate professionals set out to help hearing-impaired students who lacked access to higher education. Their first batch graduated in 2022. Maharashtra has a sizable hearing-impaired population of eight lakh, yet it lacks a single junior or degree college dedicated to them. The state has only three government-run schools—in Akola, Aurangabad, and Raigad—collectively educating just over 150 students. There are 265 grant-funded and 24 private schools for the hearing and speech impaired, serving over 20,000 students. However, these students often struggle with subjects like mathematics and language comprehension due to an ineffective curriculum.

Aman Sharma, 35, and Deepesh Nair, 35, the founders of TEACH, noticed this gap while volunteering at special schools in Mumbai. “TEACH is a higher education institute for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. But why focus on higher education? Even today, almost 99 per cent of deaf students drop out after Std X because less than 1 per cent of universities and colleges are accessible to them. There are colleges for the blind with widely available Braille books, but little effort has been made to cater to hearing-impaired students,” said Sharma.

He added, “As a result, around 85 per cent or more of these students remain unemployed or underemployed.”

Perplexed by how India’s financial capital lacked infrastructure for hearing-impaired students, Sharma and Nair quit their corporate jobs to address the issue. They were later joined by Bonny Kuruvilla, Sonali Kaveri, and Meena Jagtiani as core team members. In 2016, they rented a classroom at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, accommodating 23 students. Today, TEACH operates from leased premises in Sion West and has expanded with two additional centres in Pune and Delhi.

The number of students at TEACH grew from 143 in 2022 to 372 across its three centres. Mumbai currently has 280 students, while the Pune and Delhi centres have 41 and 51 students, respectively. The core team members manage daily operations, while 40 trained special educators conduct classes. All teachers and trainers are proficient in sign language. “We, too, have learned sign language from the internet and from our students, which helps us communicate better,” Sharma said.

“In special schools, deaf or mute students are not exposed to mainstream education,” explains Sharma. “The system is archaic and focuses on traditional vocational courses. The lack of early intervention also affects their mental and emotional development.”

According to the Persons with Disabilities Act (1995), 1 per cent of government and private sector jobs are reserved for disabled individuals. However, these positions require degree certificates from recognised universities. TEACH has developed its own educational model, focusing on English language acquisition—critical for students who cannot hear or speak. Most students at TEACH begin learning English from the alphabet and progress to higher education through the state board and later through Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Aiming for a better future

As the board exams approach, students like Fazlerab Shaikh, 21, and Sunny Saroj, 19, express a mix of nervousness and confidence. “My father works at a construction site, and my mother is a housewife. Earlier, people around me told me to finish SSC and look for work. That made me feel bad. But now, I am confident. I will pass the SSC exams and pursue higher education. I want to get a job in a big corporate company,” said Shaikh.

Over the past nine years, TEACH has made remarkable progress. “Our initial plan was to enrol students in preparatory classes and prepare them for Std XII board exams,” says Sharma. Not only has TEACH achieved that goal, but it has also coached students up to university-level exams, with job placements being their next major objective.

Sharma added, “We realised these students lack role models and post-education plans. Many aspire to get a job after finishing Std XII or graduation. However, as more students pursue higher education, they will aim for MBA or master’s degrees. Clarity of thought was lacking, but we want to see them become independent and plan their careers.”

Teaching special-needs students requires extra resources and effort, especially when society underestimates their potential. “We coach them to dream bigger. We teach basic English, Math, Computers, and behavioural skills to help them cope with frustration, low self-esteem, and communication difficulties. Many of these students come from vernacular backgrounds, so we had to start from scratch,” Sharma concluded.

12

No. of students from TEACH appearing for SSC exam this year

Board Helplines

The Mumbai Divisional Board has set up a control room for examination queries. The helpline will be operational from February 4, 2025, and will be available daily from 9 AM to 7 PM.

For any examination-related inquiries, students and parents can reach out via the following helpline numbers:

022-27893756

022-27881075

Control room support team

The control room is staffed with dedicated officers and counsellors to assist with various examination-related concerns.

Appointed Officials

Assistant Superintendent and Assistant Secretary: Kalpana Pawar

9423476023

Assistant Superintendent:

Charushila Adhav

9890261046

Counselling support team:

Shrikant Shingare

(In office)

9869634765

Muralidhar More (In office)

7977919850 / 9322105618

Hayalij V. K.

9423947266

Anil Kumar Gadhe

9969038020

Vikas Jadhav

9867874623

Vinod Panhalkar

9527587789

Sanjay Jadhav

9422594844 / 9657079344

Chandrakant Mundhe

8169699204

Ashok Sarode

9322527076 / 8888830139

Shailaja Mulye

9820646115

Sheikh Akhlakh Ahmed A. Razzak

9967329370

Sneha Chavan

8369015013

Ujwala Zare

9920125827