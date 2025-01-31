Accused made off with lids worth Rs 70K from Bandra, Khar; four recovered so far. Upon investigation, it was found out that all were labourers and they were arrested from Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle East. “We arrested the accused from their respective homes and also recovered four manhole covers from them

The Khar police have arrested three people for stealing 14 manhole covers from the Khar and Bandra areas. The accused have been booked under Section 303 (2), a non-cognisable offence that deals with theft. The accused, Sahadev Logen Singh, 20; Bhanu Chelamuthu Devendra, 36; and Kasturi Bablu Devendra, 32, are all labourers and residents of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle East, the police said.

Of the 14 stolen iron pieces, the police said they were able to recover four covers from the accused. The stolen manhole covers are worth Rs 70,000. The action began based on a complaint filed by one Madhav Ramchandra Sarke, 49, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supervisor. Police said the incident took place on January 21. According to the complainant, the BMC had installed 14 iron sewer covers in the areas, including Linking Road, Khar West, 24th Road, KFC Junction, and SV Road, which were stolen.

The police said they checked CCTV cameras and under the guidance of DCP Dixit Gedam, a team was formed to investigate the matter. “Khar police station’s crime detection officer API Dutta Kokane and the crime detection team visited the spots from where the manhole covers were stolen. They reviewed the CCTV cameras in the area. Based on the footage and descriptions obtained, the movement of the suspects was traced, and with technical help, the names and addresses of the suspects, including a female accomplice, were identified,” said an officer.

Upon investigation, it was found out that all were labourers and they were arrested from Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle East. “We arrested the accused from their respective homes and also recovered four manhole covers from them. We are checking where they sold other iron sewer covers,” the officer added.