Parents forced to bury children over existing graves as burial space runs out; residents of Ulhasnagar demand urgent civic action to tackle issue

The Venus cemetery was rarely used in the past. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The lack of burial space for children has become a pressing concern for residents of Ulhasnagar. Previously, bodies were buried at the cemeteries in Camp 4 and Camp 5. However, as these facilities ran out of space, residents turned to a cemetery in the Venus area. Despite sufficient available space, this cemetery remains underutilised due to poor maintenance and lack of cleanliness.

In order to address the issue, advocate Prashant Chandanshiv has written to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (ULMC) Additional Commissioner, Kishore Gavas, urging immediate intervention. The Venus cemetery was rarely used in the past, as residents preferred the Camp 4 and Camp 5 facilities. However, with these locations fully occupied, the Venus cemetery has begun receiving increased attention.

“Only half of the Venus cemetery is being used, and even that is now nearly full. The rest of the space is littered with garbage, discarded flowers, garlands, and plastic waste. There is no one to clean or maintain the cemetery,” said resident Rajesh Gaikwad. “While people are struggling to find burial space for their loved ones, the authorities have failed to provide any assistance.”

Due to the space shortage, there have been instances of children’s bodies being buried in existing graves. “It’s tragic. Many parents had no choice but to bury their child in an already occupied grave. With no alternatives, they had to endure this heart-wrenching ordeal,” a local resident told mid-day.

Advocate Chandanshiv has urged the municipal corporation to take immediate action and has also appealed to the chief minister of Maharashtra, the secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, and the tehsildar for their intervention and support. ULMC's additional commissioner, Kishore Gavas, told mid-day, “We will look into the issue, and necessary actions will be taken to resolve the problem.”