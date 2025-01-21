Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ulhasnagar Acute space crunch forces tragic double burials

Ulhasnagar: Acute space crunch forces tragic double burials

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Parents forced to bury children over existing graves as burial space runs out; residents of Ulhasnagar demand urgent civic action to tackle issue

Ulhasnagar: Acute space crunch forces tragic double burials

The Venus cemetery was rarely used in the past. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Ulhasnagar: Acute space crunch forces tragic double burials
x
00:00

The lack of burial space for children has become a pressing concern for residents of Ulhasnagar. Previously, bodies were buried at the cemeteries in Camp 4 and Camp 5. However, as these facilities ran out of space, residents turned to a cemetery in the Venus area. Despite sufficient available space, this cemetery remains underutilised due to poor maintenance and lack of cleanliness.


In order to address the issue, advocate Prashant Chandanshiv has written to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (ULMC) Additional Commissioner, Kishore Gavas, urging immediate intervention. The Venus cemetery was rarely used in the past, as residents preferred the Camp 4 and Camp 5 facilities. However, with these locations fully occupied, the Venus cemetery has begun receiving increased attention.



“Only half of the Venus cemetery is being used, and even that is now nearly full. The rest of the space is littered with garbage, discarded flowers, garlands, and plastic waste. There is no one to clean or maintain the cemetery,” said resident Rajesh Gaikwad. “While people are struggling to find burial space for their loved ones, the authorities have failed to provide any assistance.”

Due to the space shortage, there have been instances of children’s bodies being buried in existing graves. “It’s tragic. Many parents had no choice but to bury their child in an already occupied grave. With no alternatives, they had to endure this heart-wrenching ordeal,” a local resident told mid-day.

Advocate Chandanshiv has urged the municipal corporation to take immediate action and has also appealed to the chief minister of Maharashtra, the secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, and the tehsildar for their intervention and support. ULMC's additional commissioner, Kishore Gavas, told mid-day, “We will look into the issue, and necessary actions will be taken to resolve the problem.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ulhasnagar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK