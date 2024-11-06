Party claims that making Verma’s role temporary contradicts Election Commission’s directive, undermines effective leadership

Sanjay Kumar Verma was previously holding charge as DG, legal and technical; (right) Nana Patole wrote to the ECI to make Verma permanent. FILE PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Congress has demanded that the Maharashtra government’s decision to appoint Sanjay Kumar Verma as the new Director General of Police only for the Assembly election be scrapped. State unit president Nana Patole has written a letter to the Election Commission of India to intervene to make Verma’s assignment permanent.

Verma replaced Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday following ECI’s directive to remove her. The Congress that had complained to the ECI against Shukla has claimed the credit for her removal. Party’s chief spokesperson Atul Londhe demanded on Wednesday that the government’s decision didn’t mention Verma’s appointment was permanent in nature, but only for the period of the state elections. He told a media conference that the party will move the courts if the decision was not changed.

Patole’s letter said, “While this decision by the Hon’ble Commission is commendable in upholding the spirit of the election process as envisaged by the Constitution of India, certain concerns regarding this matter still require the Hon’ble Commission’s attention. It is submitted that the State Government has not adhered to the Order of the Hon’ble Commission in either letter or spirit. As per the Order issued by the State Government, the appointment of Shri Sanjay Verma, IPS, as DGP is only for the election period of the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly. The incumbent State Government cannot appoint Shri Sanjay Verma, IPS, in a temporary capacity, as this contradicts the Hon’ble Commission’s Order.”

The letter also said that it was not within the rights of the incumbent State Government to place Shukla on permanent leave with the option to reinstate her after the elections, given that the Hon’ble Commission has issued no such directive. “We, therefore, request that the Hon’ble Commission direct the incumbent State Government to issue an order confirming Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma’s appointment as DGP without conditions or caveats beyond those specified by the Hon’ble Commission’s Order,” said the letter further.