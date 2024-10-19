The official said that the five-year-old was raped on the roof of her house by the three boys whose families were tenants in the girl's home

A five-year-old girl was raped by three boys who lived as tenants in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday. All three accused have been taken into custody, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in the area of Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the five-year-old was raped on the roof of her house by the three boys.

He said that the accused's families, who were six, thirteen, and sixteen years old, were tenants in the girl's home.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night, PTI reported.

SP Vir went to the crime scene with a forensics team after learning about the event, according to the SHO.

The three accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Singh said to PTI.

Earlier this month, a 46-year-old father was held for raping a minor daughter for the past five years.

A 46-year-old lodged a kidnapping complaint after his teenage daughter went missing. However, it later turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl for the past five years and she left her home in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to escape the ordeal, the police said, PTI reported.

A team from Mumbai Police's crime branch found the girl at Mahalaxmi station. She was then taken to the crime branch office, where during questioning, she revealed that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father for the past five years, said the officer.

After the case came to light, the police arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an officer said.

Class 9 student held for rape of 3-year-old girl in Sakinaka

On August 14, a student of class 9 was held by the Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, the police said, reported the ANI.

According to ANI, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sakinaka. The suspect is a minor boy studying in class 9 who has been held by the police in the matter and a case has been registered against him.

The police have registered a case under POCSO on the complaint of the girl's father, as per the ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)