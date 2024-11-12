A fire at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara has resulted in two fatalities, with another person injured. The fire, caused by a blast in a benzene tank, spread to other storage tanks before being brought under control.

Pic/ PTI

The death toll from the fire at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat, has risen to two, with another individual injured and currently receiving medical treatment, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the fire began on Monday afternoon after a blast occurred in a benzene storage tank at the refinery. The explosion caused the blaze to spread to two additional adjoining tanks. Jawahar Nagar police station inspector A.B. Mori stated that firefighting efforts continued throughout the night and into the early hours of Tuesday to bring the fire under control.

The two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Dhimant Makwana and Shailesh Makwana. One other official from IOCL was injured in the fire and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. PTI reported that the condition of the injured person is stable.

The fire, which occurred at the IOCL refinery located in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara, was triggered by the blast in the benzene tank. According to PTI, a large number of fire tenders were dispatched from nearby cities and towns to assist in controlling the flames.

An official from IOCL confirmed in a statement that the fire was reported at around 3.30 pm in a 1,000 KL capacity benzene storage tank at the Gujarat Refinery. The refinery's water sprinkler system was immediately activated to help control the blaze, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As per PTI, the fire spread to neighbouring storage tanks, which led to thick plumes of smoke being visible from several kilometres away. Workers at the refinery were evacuated, and visuals showed them leaving the premises. Following the fire, the refinery’s fluid circulation was halted in accordance with standard operating procedures. Other storage tanks were also being cooled to prevent the blaze from spreading further, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said.

For safety reasons, all employees working the shift were evacuated from the refinery, and those arriving for the next shift were sent back. Police, district administration officials, and senior executives from IOCL reached the site soon after the incident to manage the situation, as reported by PTI.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from PTI)