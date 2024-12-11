The victim's body was discovered on Monday evening along the Pune-Solapur Highway, approximately 40 kilometers from the kidnapping site. The police reported that the body showed multiple signs of injury

BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar. (Pic/X)

Four people have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Yogesh Tilekar. According to news agency PTI, the police stated on Wednesday that the incident appears to have stemmed from personal enmity.

Satish Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by a group of four to five men while he was out for a morning walk near Shewalwadi Chowk in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Monday.

His body was discovered later on Monday evening along the Pune-Solapur Highway, approximately 40 kilometers from the kidnapping site. According to PTI, the police reported that the body showed multiple signs of injury.

"We have arrested the man who gave the contract to kill Wagh and three men who carried out the abduction," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

According to preliminary investigations, personal grudges seem to have motivated the crime.

Wagh was known for his involvement in farming and also owned a hotel in the vicinity of Shewalwadi, police had said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)