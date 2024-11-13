Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Prime Minister Modi on Bihar development projects, reservation policies, and the caste census ahead of his visit to Darbhanga, raising concerns about delayed projects and unfulfilled promises for the state’s people.

The Congress party launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, raising several pointed questions about his stance on Bihar’s issues, including the caste census, and whether he intends to address the 50 per cent reservation cap for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed four questions to Modi in anticipation of his visit to Darbhanga, Bihar, highlighting the delay in AIIMS Darbhanga, neglect of the Maithili language, and unfulfilled promises of airport developments.

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the Prime Minister on the status of AIIMS Darbhanga, which was originally announced by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget of 2015-2016. Locals, he noted, have been waiting nearly a decade for the hospital’s construction to even begin. According to PTI, Ramesh criticised the Union Government’s approach, suggesting that the delay was a result of its desire for political credit, coupled with manoeuvres by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Will the non-biological PM shed light on this delay?” he asked.

Ramesh also accused the BJP of “neglecting” the Maithili language, claiming the party has made no efforts over the past two decades to develop, protect, or promote it. According to PTI, Maithili, which is recognised as a scheduled language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, is meant to be developed and promoted through “concerted measures,” as outlined in the 1968 Official Language Resolution. However, Ramesh alleged that the BJP, despite holding power at both the state and central levels for years, has disregarded this mandate. “The BJP has refused to make Maithili a medium of instruction in primary schools, and the state’s Maithili Academy has become a ghost institution, with no funds, staff, chairman, or publications for years,” he said.

Continuing his line of questioning, Ramesh asked where the promised airports for Muzaffarpur, Purnea, and Bhagalpur are. According to PTI, Ramesh stated that Modi had pledged an airport in Purnea back in August 2015, with subsequent promises for airport development in Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. “In a 2019 rally, Modi promised to open Patahi Airport in Muzaffarpur, and in 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah also assured that airport operations would start. But all that remains are broken promises,” he said. According to PTI, a report from an AAI ground team in March 2024 found the proposed site in disrepair, with broken boundary walls and buffaloes wandering on the runway.

Jairam Ramesh also addressed the subject of the caste census, asking if the Prime Minister believes a caste census is divisive. Congress has declared its commitment to a nationwide social and economic caste census, which, according to PTI, is currently underway in Telangana. In October 2023, Bihar released its caste census data, which, Ramesh pointed out, Prime Minister Modi previously criticised as “dividing the country in the name of caste.” According to PTI, Ramesh questioned if Modi would support caste-based surveys in the upcoming decadal census, which was originally due in 2021 but has been delayed, and whether he would take steps to lift the 50 per cent ceiling on caste reservations, calling it “arbitrary and artificial.”

The Congress party’s line of questioning reflects its ongoing push for greater transparency and reform on issues affecting Bihar’s population. According to PTI, Ramesh’s statements were intended to hold the Prime Minister accountable for unfulfilled promises and to seek clarity on his stance regarding reservations and language promotion in the state.