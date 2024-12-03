J&K: One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Earlier on November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, crack down a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Dachigam forest in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. The operation is in progress, ANI reported.

The encounter started on Monday, based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police at Srinagar 's Harwan. During the search, initial contactt was established. Further information is awaited.

Earlier on November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, crack down a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, ANI reported.

The Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR initiated a joint operation in the forests adjoining the Malwa village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer.

As per the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted , ANI reported.

During the search operation, the police discovered arms and ammunition, destroyed the hideaway, prevented any potential unfortunate incident, and stopped terrorist groupings' efforts to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

On November 9, on receiving specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorist, a joint operation was launched by the Army and JK Police in the general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by troops and on being challenged terrorist opened fire. The troops effectively responded. The security personnel successfully killed one terrorist, ANI reported.

On November 6, security forces eliminated one terrorist during Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 2, security forces killed two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag area. The incident erupted when security personnel launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, security forces killed three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an ambush on an Army convoy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on November 21, at many places throughout the Jammu area, including Reasi, Udhampur, and Ramban, as part of its investigation into terrorist infiltration charges, according to government sources.

The searches are being undertaken in response to the registration of cases concerning the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, they claimed, adding that raids are now underway in nine locations across the division. "NIA raids are going on at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in cases related to terrorist infiltration," a source told.

The primary goal is to dismantle terrorist infiltration networks, which include overground personnel, surrendered militants, suspected guides, and harbourer.

