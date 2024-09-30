BJP MLA Madhu Verma from Indore's Rau assembly constituency suffered a heart attack on September 24.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has promised to reward the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJP MLA Madhu Verma who gave Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to him while he suffered a heart attack, PSO Arun Singh Bhadoria confirmed to ANI.

According to ANI, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhu Verma from Indore's Rau assembly constituency suffered a heart attack on September 24. Following which PSO Bhadoria without any delay gave him CPR and took him to the hospital.

Currently MLA Verma has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition, CM Mohan Yadav called on Verma at the hospital in the district last Saturday, Septmber 28 and when he came to know about PSO deeds, he patted his shoulder and spoke about giving him a reward, ANI reported.

PSO Arun Singh Bhadoria told ANI, "Around 10 am on September 24, Madhu Verma was interacting with people at his house, during the moment he suffered a silent attack as a result of which he fainted while speaking. I was standing there and I immediately put him in the back seat of the vehicle and started giving him CPR in the car. I continued it till we reached the hospital."

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors took care of Verma and began the treatment. The MLA underwent surgery and is in stable health condition, Bhadoria said to ANI.

"Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav also came to meet MLA Verma on Saturday. Upon getting information about the CPR activity, he patted on my shoulder and spoke about giving me a reward and promotion. I express my gratitude to CM Yadav who appreciated me and patted my shoulder," the PSO said.

He further claimed that he learned to give CPR during the police training. Doctors gave lectures in the training center, and CPR was taught as part of it, ANI reported.

(With Inputs from ANI)