Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The security has been tightened in the state to ensure a smooth and secure polling process

Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins

Representational Image

Maharashtra is set to vote in the state assembly elections 2024, on Wednesday across all 288 constituencies in a single phase. The polling starts at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.


The results of Maharashtra Elections 2024 will be declared on November 23.


The security has been tightened in the state to ensure a smooth and secure polling process, ANI reported.


This election marks a significant moment in Maharashtra's political landscape following the split in Shiv Sena and NCP. Competition has increased, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns across various constituencies.

Key leaders in the fray include Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, who is facing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe. Deputy CM Devandra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Prafulla Gudadhe from the Congress.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hopes to retain Baramati, a stronghold of the Pawar family, against his nephew Yugendra Pawar of Sharad Pawar-led NCP. In Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena is hoping to be reelected from Worli in a Sena vs Sena contest against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Similarly, AMit Thackeray of MNS faces a triangular battle in Mahim against Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena and Mahesh Sawant of Shive Sena (UBT), ANI reported.

Voter turnout in the state remains a critical focus, with both Election Commission (ECI) and local initiatives who are encouraging the locals to exercise their right.

(With inputs from ANI)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 mumbai maharashtra news

