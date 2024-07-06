Maharashtra government in talks with three firms for semiconductor plant, says Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government was in talks with three companies including HORIBA Ltd., a Japanese firm, to set up semiconductor facilities in the state

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The Maharashtra government was in talks with three companies to set up a semiconductor plant in the state, said deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating a medical equipment and consumables manufacturing facility of HORIBA India in Butibori area in Nagpur. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the inauguration.

Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to HORIBA chairman Atushi Horiba for setting up manufacturing units in Pune and Nagpur. HORIBA India is a subsidiary of HORIBA Ltd, a Japanese firm.

The Maharashtra government was in talks with three companies including HORIBA to set up semiconductor facilities in the state, he said. As per the PTI report, he proposed that HORIBA set up a semiconductor plant in Nagpur.

Land will be kept reserved for the same, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Gadkari thanked HORIBA India for starting its plant in the city.

HORIBA India announced in a press release that the Nagpur plant will have an investment of about Rs 200 crore in a phased manner and will serve more than 30,000 diagnostic labs and hospitals in India.

Maharashtra: First FIR registered under new criminal law in Sawantwadi, says Fadnavis

The first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, Fadnavis did not give details of the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday reportedly bringing far-reaching changes to the Indian criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said in the House that the first FIR under the new criminal law provisions was registered at 2.19 a.m. at the Sawantwadi police station, reported PTI.

He also mentioned Maharashtra having a woman chief secretary for the first time following the appointment of Sujata Saunik to the post.

Rashmi Shukla is the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, he added.

Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, took over as Maharashtra's chief secretary, on Sunday, becoming the first woman in Maharashtra's 64-year-old history to occupy the top post.

Shukla assumed the role of Maharashtra's DGP in January this year, reported PTI.

Reportedly, Devendra Fadnavis also said the state legislature will move a congratulatory motion for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

He noted that a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly monsoon session of the state legislature, reported news agency PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this Maharashtra assembly monsoon session itself for the enactment of the law, reported PTI.