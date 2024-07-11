Maharashtra: Woman abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

he child, his sibling, and his parents were reportedly travelling from Amravati to Gondia

A 6-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman on Thursday from Nagpur railway station, a police official said.

The child, his sibling, and his parents were reportedly travelling from Amravati to Gondia and were supposed to board a train from here early this morning, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Akshay Shinde said.

According to Shinde, "The couple reached Nagpur at 2am with their two children, comprising a 4-year-old and the infant who was abducted. At 4:30am, they went to sleep, and the child was kidnapped at 7:30am. We have got CCTV footage that shows a woman boarding a train with the child. Three teams have been formed to nab her and rescue the child."

(With inputs from PTI)