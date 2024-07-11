Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

Updated on: 11 July,2024 10:54 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

he child, his sibling, and his parents were reportedly travelling from Amravati to Gondia

Maharashtra: Woman abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Woman abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station
A 6-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman on Thursday from Nagpur railway station, a police official said.


The child, his sibling, and his parents were reportedly travelling from Amravati to Gondia and were supposed to board a train from here early this morning, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Akshay Shinde said.


According to Shinde, "The couple reached Nagpur at 2am with their two children, comprising a 4-year-old and the infant who was abducted. At 4:30am, they went to sleep, and the child was kidnapped at 7:30am. We have got CCTV footage that shows a woman boarding a train with the child. Three teams have been formed to nab her and rescue the child."


A 6-year-old girl was crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur

A 6-year-old girl was killed after a bus operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation knocked her down on Thursday, police said.

As per the PTI report, the incident took place around 4 pm near the Model Mill Chawl (row tenements) under the jurisdiction of the Ganeshpeth police station in the city.

Aradhya Dheeraj Nagdive was playing in front of her grandmother Lakshmibai Choure's house at the chawl when she was reportedly crushed by an 'Aapli Bus' operated by the civic body, an official said.

According to the news agency report, the child was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and had come to Nagpur with her relatives to attend a wedding, he said, adding that the bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested.

Unidentified vehicle fatally knocks down a man

In another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday on the Katol Road bypass, the Gittikhadan police station in-charge told PTI.

There was no CCTV near the accident spot, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Khairwar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

