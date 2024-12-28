Manmohan Singh passes away: India bids farewell to visionary economist

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains kept at AICC headquarters for public viewing; sources say ‘last darshan’ scheduled for Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay their respects. Pics/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here on Friday. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at Singh’s home.

Modi described his predecessor’s death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country’s development would always be respected. Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. He was 92.

President Draupadi Murmu pay their respects

The Union Cabinet also condoled Singh’s passing and hailed him as an eminent statesman and a distinguished leader who left an imprint on national life. The Centre has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect.

Draped in the Tricolour, Singh’s body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence— the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi that served as his retirement abode for more than 10 years.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pay their respects

Leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Singh in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tributes. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condoled his passing, saying his contributions to Bharat would always be remembered.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Singh’s contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described Singh’s passing away as “a big loss for the country”.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the country has not just lost a renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered. Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that Singh was a visionary leader and his life was a “journey of aspirational India.”

“The demise of former prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the country. It is impossible to put his qualities of wisdom and simplicity into words,” Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

NC president Farooq Abdullah expressed grief, saying his biggest legacy was that he tried to keep India united and spread love across the nation. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said Singh will always be remembered as one of India’s finest prime ministers, adding that he worked quietly yet profoundly for the country’s progress.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and business tycoon Anil Ambani also paid tributes to Singh, calling him the architect of economic reforms and one of the tallest leaders.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio described Singh as a “humble visionary” who played a pivotal role in India’s economic advancement. Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang described Singh him as a “visionary leader” whose significant contributions to economic reforms and public service have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Last rites to be held today

Singh’s daughter will arrive in India post-midnight on Saturday, Congress sources said, adding that his mortal remains will be kept at AICC headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. The party sources informed that the ‘last darshan’ is scheduled for Saturday between 8 am and 10 am. Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed, on Saturday.

Global envoys express condolences

Envoys of several countries, including Russia, China, the US, and France on Friday expressed condolences over the passing away of Manmohan Singh, describing the former prime minister as an “outstanding leader” and hailing his commitment to the progress of India.

In a post on X, the French Embassy in India said his leadership “bolstered India’s global standing and strengthened bonds with France”.

“It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh’s contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable,” Russian envoy to

India, Denis Alipov, said in a post on X.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti remembered Singh as a leader “who set in motion a historic chapter in US-India relations”.

Expressing condolences in a post on X, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, an outstanding leader who is widely revered by the Indian people.”

The Embassy of Iran said Singh played a key role in fostering historic ties between the two countries.

Dec 26

Day Manmohan Singh died

‘Reluctant PM’: UK honours Manmohan

India’s “reluctant prime minister” and the “architect of economic reforms” is how sections of the UK media have been honouring the legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh. British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron took to social media to pay tribute to “a great Prime Minister, Finance Minister and global statesman who advanced India’s interests through bold economic reforms and played a key role in putting India in its rightful place on the world stage and stabilising the global economy”. “The UK will always be proud of his invaluable partnership with three UK Prime Ministers, and proud of him as an alumnus of two of our great universities. My thoughts and wishes are with his family and people of India.”

Diplomats extend tributes

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his condolences in a heartfelt post on X extending sympathies to Singh’s family and his admirers worldwide. “On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh’s family, and his countless admirers worldwide.” Søren Nørrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, Minister Counsellor, Trade, Commercial & Economic Affairs at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, also offered his tribute, emphasising Singh’s monumental role in India’s economic reforms. “India has lost a great man. Singh’s work in the 90’s where he liberalised the economy and opened up the Indian market paved for foreign direct investment.”

