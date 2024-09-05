Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Suspects arrested in connection with the dating app scam being brought out of the Hotel Royal Inn in Goregaon West on September 4. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6 in dating app scam probe; Markets rebound in early trade on foreign fund inflows and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade on foreign fund inflows

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid steady foreign fund inflows along with buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 76.75 points to 25,275.45.

Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6

On the heels of mid-day’s dating app scam exposé, the Bangur Nagar police raided the Royal Inn Hotel in Goregaon on Wednesday and arrested four male suspects and two women, including one who racked up a Rs 27,187 bill during a date with an undercover reporter. Preliminary investigations revealed that more than 25 members of the gang, who hail from Delhi and are between the ages of 20 and 25, had been staying in the establishment since July. Read more.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | Leave justice to SC, return to work: IMA to docs

The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged doctors to return to patient care, leaving justice to the Supreme Court of India in connection with the protests over the rape and murder incident of the trainee doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata. Read more.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari claims silver medal in men's shot put event

World champion Sachin Sarjerao Khilari clinched a silver in men’s shot put F46 event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m as the country’s track-and-field athletes continued their unprecedented medal-winning run in the Paralympic Games here on Wednesday. Khilari, 34, achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt to better his own Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan in May. Read more.

KBC 16: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker reveals to Amitabh Bachchan how she maintains focus while shooting

Who better to celebrate victory with than two sportspersons who made India proud? On September 5, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will air a special episode titled ‘Jeet Ka Jashn’. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shot the episode with his two special guests—sharpshooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal. Read more.