Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Afreen Shah, 19, one of the seven people killed in the Kurla bus mishap

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life; Sensex, Nifty swing between high, lows in volatile trade and more

Sensex, Nifty swing between high, lows in volatile trade ahead of US inflation data

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged up in volatile trade on Wednesday amid mixed global trends ahead of the US inflation data. Market analysts said investors will monitor the November US CPI, the final inflation reading for further cues before the Federal Reserve's year-end policy meeting. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 55.04 points or 0.04 per cent to 81,565.09 in the morning trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up 30.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 24,640.45.

Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life

Afreen Shah was walking near Kurla bus depot when tragedy struck. After reaching Kurla railway station, the teen, who could not find an empty auto, called her father, asking if a family member could pick her up. She was told that no one who could drive was free. Shivam, 18, a college student, had stepped out of his father’s shop to grab a quick snack when he was fatally struck by the bus. Read more.

Mumbai man stuck in Syria evacuated, shifted to Beirut

Mehdi Hasan from Mumbai, who was stuck in Syria amid the civil war in the country, was on Tuesday evacuated safely and shifted to Lebanon's Beirut by the officials of the Indian Embassy in Syria. An official from the Indian Embassy in Syria told mid-day, “Hasan and other Indians were on Tuesday safely evacuated to Beirut from where they will be sent to India in a special flight.” Read more.

Big batters is what matters!

Having taken one day to process their 10-wicket loss in the second Test, India were back at the Adelaide Oval nets first thing on Tuesday morning with the express intention of ironing out batting woes ahead of the third Test, starting at the Gabba on Saturday. Read more.

Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya to shoot lavish promotional song for Sky Force

Akshay Kumar and the makers of Sky Force have booked January 24, 2025, as the patriotic drama’s release date. But before Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur take their maiden directorial venture to the big screen, the duo is gearing up to shoot a lavish promotional number next week. We’ve heard that the leading man, along with Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya, who makes his acting debut with the movie, will can the song in Mussoorie over four days. That’s not all. An A-list celebrity is rumoured to join them, fuelling speculation about a cameo. Read more.